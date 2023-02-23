Sonam Kapoor in simple Spring-ready cotton suits makes a strong case for less is more style. See new pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor's style journey is full of steal-worthy aesthetics that one can easily incorporate into their daily wear wardrobe. From smart layering to picking statement accessories, the star's traditional looks often come with unconventional elements or a 'less is more' statement. Sonam's latest photoshoot in two simple ivory and blue embroidered suit sets back our statement. The ensembles are perfect for the Spring season and will elevate your collection. See the pictures below. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor decks up in mom Sunita Kapoor's jewellery, opulent couture ensemble to attend wedding. Anand Ahuja reacts)

Sonam Kapoor looks magical in two simple cotton suits

On Wednesday, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share two selfies of herself dressed in simple and classic ivory and blue embroidered suit sets. The photos show Sonam posing in front of the mirror while making a strong case for the 'less is more' style aesthetic. The ensemble features a wide-neckline kurti with a floral pattern, yoke embroidery, frilled hem, and full-length bell sleeves. She wore it with embroidered palazzo pants, zari dupatta, pearl earrings, statement gold rings, tan Kolhapuri sandals, side-parted open tresses, and a no-makeup look. See the pictures below.

Sonam Kapoor shares selfie on Instagram. (Instagram)

Sonam had also posted another picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, "'She wore flowers in her hair and carried magic secrets in her eyes.' Arundhati Roy #flowersofinstagram #letlifehappen #betherightkindofinfluencer #everydayphenomenal #madeinindia." It shows the actor rocking another ivory and blue embroidered cotton suit. She chose a stunning hairdo and accessories to style the look. Read more details below.

Sonam's kurta features an intricate blue print, scoop neckline, sheer full-length sleeves, and scalloped borders. She wore it with matching embroidered dupatta and palazzo pants. In the end, Sonam chose a crown-braided sleek bun, oxidised silver jhumkis, a metal strap watch, statement bangles, layered necklaces, shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, mauve lips, beaming highlighter, and rouged cheeks to give the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen next in Blind. The actor plays a blind police officer on the trail of a serial killer in the film. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film completed filming in 2021.

Additionally, Sonam tied the knot with Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, after dating for a few years. They welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2022.