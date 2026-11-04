Sonam Kapoor reminds internet she wore Elizabeth Taylor's $12 million emerald diamond Bvlgari necklace even before Kim Kardashian got her hands on it

Kim Kardashian was recently given the opportunity to try on the emerald-and-diamond necklace that Richard Burton gifted to Elizabeth Taylor. But did you know that before Kim, it was Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor who had the opportunity to wear the famed jewels for one of her photoshoots?

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Before Kim Kardashian, it was Sonam Kapoor

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On November 4, Sonam posted throwback pictures of her wearing the Elizabeth Taylor necklace for the shoot with the caption, “Since everyone’s talking about Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic Bvlgari necklace, I thought I’d throw it back to when I had my little moment with her. My big fashion revelation at the time? Red and green look rather fabulous together. Groundbreaking, I know. Clearly, this necklace has a better social life than most of us.”

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{{^usCountry}} The pictures show Sonam dressed in a red column dress with voluminous sleeves and a square neckline, styled with a side-parted, wavy hairdo and the signature late-2010s makeup featuring a bold red lip, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, and shimmery pink eyeshadow. The highlight, however, is Elizabeth Taylor's emerald-and-diamond necklace. About the Elizabeth Taylor emerald-and-diamond necklace {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pictures show Sonam dressed in a red column dress with voluminous sleeves and a square neckline, styled with a side-parted, wavy hairdo and the signature late-2010s makeup featuring a bold red lip, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, and shimmery pink eyeshadow. The highlight, however, is Elizabeth Taylor's emerald-and-diamond necklace. About the Elizabeth Taylor emerald-and-diamond necklace {{/usCountry}}

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Elizabeth Taylor’s emerald and diamond necklace is part of her iconic Bvlgari emerald suite, a collection of bespoke 1960s jewels gifted to her by her husband Richard Burton. According to Page Six, the $12 million necklace was created in the 1960s by Bvlgari while Elizabeth Taylor was in Rome filming Cleopatra. Richard Burton famously indulged her love for emeralds by buying her piece after piece from the Via Condotti boutique.

The design features a 23.46-carat rectangular-cut Colombian emerald surrounded by pear-shaped diamonds. The 16 graduated step-cut octagonal and square-cut Colombian emeralds total almost 61 carats. The pendant was gifted to her for her 30th birthday in 1962, followed by an impressive emerald ring. The emerald and diamond necklace came third, as a wedding gift in 1964, with the pendant that could be attached and detached at her whim.

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Post-nuptials, Richard Burton gifted Taylor with the earrings, each set with a pear-shaped Colombian emerald, surrounded by graduated round-cut diamonds and suspended from a pear-shaped diamond cluster stud.

When Kim Kardashian wore the necklace

Kim Kardashian wore the necklace while she was in Rome for All’s Fair Season 2 press tour. During the trip, she visited a Bvlgari store in Rome, organised by her stylist, Law Roach.

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Sharing pictures from her visit, Kim wrote, “My love for Elizabeth Taylor runs deep. She loved hard and fought for others who no one would fight for, all while wearing the craziest jewellery and being the most unapologetically authentic person ever. She is someone I have respected and loved for so many years, and being able to try her jewels on was special for me. I remember talking to her before she passed away and asking all about these jewels and the stories behind them.”