Sonam Kapoor steals the show at Valentino Paris Fashion Week show in off-shoulder cardigan, midi skirt and killer boots

Sonam Kapoor was among the long list of A-listers who attended Valentino's Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris. Amid the backdrop of Mannerist statues and the names of great artists gracing the storied walls of Les Beaux-Arts, where Valentino Garavani once honed his craft, Pierpaolo Piccioli displayed his latest collection. Sonam arrived at the show in a cream-coloured cardigan blouse and a midi skirt styled with matching accessories. Scroll through to find out the details of her stylish look.

What Sonam Kapoor wore to Valentino's Paris Fashion Week show

Sonam Kapoor steals the show at the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show. (Instagram)

Pictures and videos of Sonam Kapoor arriving at the Valentino Spring/Summer 2024 show made it to social media. The snippets show Sonam entering the venue and greeting the paparazzi. For the occasion, she chose a cardigan in cream shade. It features an off-shoulder neckline, ribbed design on the neck and cuffs, an oversized silhouette, and full-length sleeves. The feather and shimmering pearl embellishments added character to the blouse.

Sonam did a French tuck to style the sweater and teamed it with a midi-length skirt featuring a flowy silhouette and a high-rise waistline. She completed the look with matching cream-coloured thigh-high boots featuring a pointed front and killer high heels. The star went for stylish sunglasses, statement rings, and a cream Valentino Garavani Loco handbag to accessorise her outfit.

Sonam Kapoor arrives at the Valentino show in Paris. (Instagram)

Lastly, Sonam opted for bold deep red lip shade, darkened brows, blushed cheekbones, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes, and a contoured face for the glam picks. A centre-parted sleek ponytail gave the finishing touch to her look for the Valentino show.

About Sonam Kapoor

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind and The Zoya Factor. The star is married to Anand Ahuja. The couple tied the knot in May 2018. The couple welcomed their son in August last year and named him Vayu. They celebrated his first birthday on August 20, 2023.

