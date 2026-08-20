Sonam Kapoor steps out of ‘postpartum sabbatical’ in a stunning Pichwai art-inspired, hand-embroidered ethnic look

Sonam Kapoor has once again made a strong case for Indian craftsmanship with a striking ethnic look that blends traditional artistry with contemporary glamour. Dressed in a hand-embroidered ensemble, the actor brought together intricate Pichwai-inspired detailing, rich textiles and statement jewellery for a look steeped in old-world elegance. Let’s decode her outfit and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Bride wears thousands of ‘mogra flowers’ with her Gaurav Gupta gown, honours her grandmother at Indian-Korean wedding )

Decoding Sonam Kapoor's hand-embroidered ethnic look

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On August 20, Sonam took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, along with a caption: “Coming out of my postpartum sabbatical for dearest Yash, wearing his extraordinary jewels and celebrating a relationship between our families that goes back two generations. Congratulations on the beautiful new store, Yash. It was such a joy to be there for this special moment, and even more wonderful to see your father.”

She adds, “Wearing a hand-embroidered ensemble crafted on a tussar georgette base and drawing from the traditional vocabulary of Pichwai painting. The motifs are rendered entirely by hand in fine resham threads, with kasab tracing and highlighting the intricate details.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sonam’s ensemble is crafted on a tussar georgette base and draws from the traditional vocabulary of Pichwai painting. The motifs are rendered entirely by hand in fine resham threads, with delicate kasab tracing used to define and highlight the intricate details. The result is an elaborate yet sophisticated piece that puts Indian craftsmanship firmly at the centre of the look. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonam’s ensemble is crafted on a tussar georgette base and draws from the traditional vocabulary of Pichwai painting. The motifs are rendered entirely by hand in fine resham threads, with delicate kasab tracing used to define and highlight the intricate details. The result is an elaborate yet sophisticated piece that puts Indian craftsmanship firmly at the centre of the look. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

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Sonam wore a deep black full-sleeved top with a flared, floor-length skirt, creating a dramatic silhouette that allowed the ornate drape to take centre stage. Draped like a traditional sari, the expansive pallu features woven golden borders and intricate motifs depicting village scenes, figures and peacocks along the hemline. The contrast between the matte black base and lustrous gold zari gives the ensemble an antique, royal quality reminiscent of classic handloom artistry.

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The actor amplified the regal mood with a statement polki necklace and oversized matching ear cuffs that beautifully framed her face. Prominent rings added another layer of glamour, while a boxy embroidered clutch echoed the golden detailing of her outfit.

For beauty, Sonam kept the focus on the ensemble, styling her hair in a sleek, centre-parted bun and opting for soft, defined makeup. The restrained beauty look allowed the intricate embroidery, jewellery and dramatic drape to shine.