Sonam Kapoor stuns in Anamika Khanna’s sultry Indian look and fuss-free dressing

From raising temperatures in a shirtless shrug to laying hair styling goals for a bride and striking complex dancer's pose in a pair of jeans, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja makes jaws drop with her oh-so-glamorous avatars in Anamika Khanna’s handcrafted collection this Holi
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor stuns in Anamika Khanna’s sultry Indian look and fuss-free dressing(Instagram/sonamkapoor)

Painting our social media feeds in a burst of colours this Holi, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja flaunted fuss-free dressing from fashion designer Anamika Khanna’s latest collection that paid an ode to the culture of modern India and its heritage. From going shirtless and raising temperatures in a barely draped shrug to laying hairstyling goals for a bride on her wedding day, Sonam made jaws drop with her latest flood of fashionable pictures as she embodied the modern Indian woman and flaunted oh-so-glamorous avatars in Anamika Khanna’s hand-crafted collection and fans could not keep calm.

Taking to her social media handle, Sonam shared a slew of pictures in which she looked beyond stunning. In one set of pictures, the Bollywood actor raised the temperatures as she opted to go shirtless and casually draped a black base shrug with red and white floral prints running across the borders and sleeves’ hemline.

If the barely-there shrug was not enough to set fire on the Internet, the thigh-high slit skirt sealed the deal. The skirt too was draped loosely and came with a black base that sported multi-coloured prints all over.

Leaving her sleek mid-parted tresses open, Sonam wore a nude lipstick shade and dewy makeup to let her dress do the maximum talking. She captioned the pictures, “A lot of people ask me, what does it take to be fashionable in a world that is dictated by trends... I always say, to be fashionable, you’ve got to be comfortable first. Only when your clothes become your second skin and your confidence becomes your #ootd, is when you’re truly fashionable (sic).”

Sonam added, “Being a trained dancer, Anamika knows the importance of being at ease in what you wear, and has created something that is not just comfortable, but also, oh-so-glamorous! (sic)”

In another set of pictures, Sonam is seen donning a floral print shirt with a plunging neckline and teamed with a pair of black palazzo pants. To amplify the dramatic quotient, Sonam held the two pieces together on her waist with a contrasting orange-coloured cloth belt that puffed as big as a duffle on one side with its two straps or tails grazing the floor.

Completing her attire with a pair of black heels, Sonam aced the boho-chic look with a sleek choti or Indian plait ending in a paranda which is an Asian hair fashion accessory typically associated with the Punjabi community of India. Sonam captioned these set of pictures, “To be strong doesn’t mean to be devoid of fears, weaknesses and insecurities. It means to be able to strive through, regardless. Put yourself first, and protect your peace. That’s the first and only step in the right direction (sic).”

Seen striking a complex dancer's pose in the jeans with one foot twisted up to hold in her hand, Sonam added, “Anamika’s collection not just celebrates the coming together of fashion & functionality, but is a stunning culmination of the Indian aesthetic & fuss-free dressing (sic).”

Opting to keep this braided look in her last set of sultry pictures as well, Sonam was seen redefining a jeans-look with an exquisite Anamika jacket. She elaborated in the caption, “The juxtaposition of something as ornate and intricate as this exquisite Anamika jacket with something as laid back as blue jeans, creates a look that in an instant is a classic. It’s simple, and simply stunning — all at once. Perfect for days when you wanna mix things up a bit, don’t you guys think? (sic).”

Needless to say, the diva looked bombastic in all of these ravishing looks that have currently taken the Internet by storm. Sonam was styled by stylist and creative director Nikhil Mansata.

