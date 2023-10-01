Sonam Kapoor turns heads in glamorous Valentino white gown at BoF 500 Gala, receives praise from fans and celebrities

Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood's ultimate fashion icon, recently attended the Urgent Business of Fashion 500 Gala in Paris on Saturday. The event was a star-studded affair and several celebrities like Troye Sivan, Jeremy Pope, Karol G, Naomi Campbell, Daniel Lee, Jared Leto, Coco Rocha, Kris Jenner, Pia Jauncey and several others graced the occasion. Speaking of Sonam, she is a total stunner who can pull off any look to perfection. Whether it's a Bollywood red carpet event or an international affair, Sonam can do it all with the utmost style and glamour. She may not be doing too many films at the moment, but she sure knows how to steal the limelight with her breathtaking looks. The diva arrived in a white Valentino gown and we just can't take our eyes off her. Read on for more details. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor stuns in Hugo Boss white pantsuit at Milan Fashion Week, earns praise from Bhumi Pednekar. Check pics )

Sonam Kapoor Dazzles in a White Valentino Gown

Sonam Kapoor turns heads in glamorous Valentino white gown at BoF 500 Gala(Instagram/@sonamkapoor)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Sonam gave her fans a weekend surprise as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded her picture from the event with the caption, "She gained recognition as a successful actress for her roles in 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', which earned her several Best Actress nominations and she joined the index in 2013." In the post, Sonam is seen looking glamorous from head to toe in a kaftan-style white dress. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam's exquisite ensemble comes from the esteemed luxury fashion house Valentino, who adorned her in an enchanting shade of white. This stunning piece features a plunging neckline with intricate orange embellishments, a gracefully flowing silhouette, full sleeves that cascade elegantly to the hem and a sweeping floor-length train. Sonam has a knack for extravagant accessorising, she always likes to keep it bold and this time was no different as she chose a pair of oversized, long, dazzling earrings that extended to her bust and featured an ombre shade of red and white. This glamorous addition gave her look an extra oomph.

For her glamorous make-up look, Sonam got decked up in shimmery eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, blushed cheeks with lots of highlighter and shades of glossy nude lipstick. With her lush, long locks left open at the centre and cascading beautifully down her shoulders, she completed her head-turning look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers who just can't stop gushing over the look. Even her B-town bestie Bhumi Pednekar couldn't resist and commented, "So so beautiful," while several others dropped fire and heart-eyed emojis. We can't wait to see more looks from her Paris diaries.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!