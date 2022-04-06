Spring skincare routine: Tips to tweak sun protection and anti-ageing regimen

The dramatic weather changes in temperature, sun exposure and humidity levels that come with spring can also cause skin irritations, breakouts or aggravate skin problems which is why switching up your skincare routine for spring is a must. Derma experts assert that skincare routines need to be changed in each season as freezing temperatures in winter leave behind dry and itchy skin while the warm summers bring more humidity and higher temperatures that make it essential to tweak to our sun protection and anti-aging regimen.

Spring is the time when our skin gets some relief time to adapt to the unpredictable weather, from making the skin dry and itchy in winters to oily and sticky in summers. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rupali Sharma, Founder of Aegte Lifescience, listed a few tips to tweak sun protection and anti-ageing regimen:

1. Get back to exfoliating - First and foremost, spring awakens the need for exfoliators like ubtan which can gently buff away dry and dull skin to repair dead skin cells, effectively hydrating and brightening the skin tone.

2. Cleanse away your impurities - Secondly, not to forget a year-long essential cleanser. Rich in antioxidants, beetroot cleans and unclogs pores while reducing blemishes and breakouts for long-stay energetic and youthful skin.

3. Every day, SPF-day - Never skip your sunscreen, especially in spring, it's a big no-no. It forms a protective film against UV rays to avoid tanned skin. Go for a light watery textured sunscreen gel with SPF50++ that leaves no white cast, prevents skin damage, is anti-pollution and blue light filter that ensures 360° protection to the skin.

4. Hello to a light-weighted moisturizer - Switch to a gel-based formula with a blend of rice, Aloe Vera extract and almond oil to lock hydration for long hours without making your face greasy.

5. Anti-aging magic - Retinols - Unless you're allergic to Vitamin A, invest in a Retinol and SPF moisturizer and use it twice a week at night to delay the signs of aging and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Cutting through summers, monsoon and winters, spring is the time when skin also gets some relief but the best is when you take care of yourself well. Rhythm Vats Bhardwaj, Co-Founder of Riyo Herbs India, shared some spring skincare routines that one must follow for radiant and healthy skin:

1. Exfoliate yourself: In order to regenerate your skin, the first step is to remove the dead skin and the best way to do this is exfoliate yourself. For this, all you need to do is take a hot water shower with a gentle scrub, especially on areas such as knees, elbows, feet, hands, underarms, neck and back.

2. More water supply to body: How much water is too much water? Being at the root of all the skin care treatments, water is your most basic prerequisite. To have clear, bright skin and body, it is important that you give your body an adequate amount of water.

3. Make sunscreen your best friend: Gone are the days when sunscreens used to be relevant when you are about to step on a beach. Awareness has increased and it has been realised that sunscreen has to be your protector when you are out in the sun. UV rays are your worst enemies and only sunscreen can shelter you from them.

4. Make veggies and fruits a part of your lifestyle: We all are used to making faces seeing those healthy, leafy green vegetables, especially when we have our mothers around to bear our tantrums but your mother's tantrum-bearing won't get you a healthy skin. For this, you will have to say “yes” to veggies and fruits and say “bye bye” to oily, spicy food. Our body has a threshold too and the more natural food you provide it, the more natural it will stay without asking for anything beyond Mother Nature.

5. Clear your makeup before sleep: While a light make up could be okay for your skin but make sure, you don't let it seep into your skin as you go to sleep. Make it a practice that it is removed whenever you are about to turn your sleep mode on. Your skin is your gift and it will stay healthier if taken care of well.

Make the necessary changes to your skin regimen and experience the change yourself with people complimenting your glowing, brighter and healthier skin.