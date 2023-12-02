Stay cozy in style: 5 Bollywood-inspired sweaters to elevate your winter look

Winter is here, and it's time to update your wardrobe with chic leather jackets and cosy jumpers. This season's trends are all about vibrant colours, sustainable silhouettes and chic prints. From floral embroidered sweaters to sequined jackets, there is plenty of room to experiment with your style this season. Whether it's a trench coat or a leather jacket, nothing beats the comfort and cosiness of a sweater. If you're still wondering which sweater to wear this season, don't worry, we've got you covered. Take a cue from the stylish looks of your favourite stars to up your winter fashion game. This season, let Bollywood's fashionistas guide you in making stylish choices that reflect your unique personality. (Also read: Master the art of layering: 5 expert-approved tips and tricks to amp up your winter fashion game )

Must-have Bollywood inspired sweaters

Elevate your winter wardrobe with our curated collection of sweaters inspired by your favorite stars. (Instagram)

Ratnaker Prasad, Design Head of Lee Cooper shared with HT Lifestyle some stunning Bollywood-inspired sweaters that you must have in your winter wardrobe.

1. Basic down shoulder sweater

Deepika Padukone stuns in a blue pastel-coloured balloon sleeves sweater. (Pinterest)

The essential down-shoulder sweater worn by Deepika Padukone in a charming baby blue hue is a winter wardrobe essential. This versatile piece can be styled in numerous ways to enhance your overall look. Opting for lighter shades not only accentuates elegance but also gives a classy vibe, making it a perfect choice for the winter season.

2. Turtle neck sweater

Go for a chic and cozy winter look by pairing a turtle neck sweater with high-waist jeans and a belt. Drawing inspiration from Parineeti Chopra's style, a turtle neck look sweater can be a good addition to your wardrobe. Stay warm and effortlessly stylish with this versatile and comfortable outfit. Tuck it into high-waisted pants for a polished office look or layer it over a slip dress for a casual yet chic evening ensemble.

3. V-neck sweaters

Kriti Sanon's outfit comes with a buttoned sweater and high-rise straight trousers. (Instagram/@kritisanon)

V-neck sweaters can never go out of style, you can pair these stylish V- neck sweaters effortlessly with denim or skirts, adding stockings as a layer for a touch of flair. Drawing inspiration from Kriti Sanon's winter look, achieve a chic and hot ensemble.

4. Cashmere sweater

Ranbir Kapoor looked absolutely dashing in a blue and red chic sweater. (Pinterest)

Invest in a quality cashmere sweater for a touch of luxury and sophistication. A cashmere piece is not only incredibly soft but also timeless and enduring. Choose neutral shades like what Ranbir has chosen—camel, navy, or charcoal—for a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down for any occasion.

5. Comfort hoodie

Vicky Kaushal's shark print hoodie is a must have for this winter season. (Instagram)

The men's hoodie has undergone a stylish transformation, evolving from its casual roots into an elegant and versatile wardrobe essential. This modern rendition seamlessly blends comfort and sophistication, making it a must-have for the contemporary man. You can easily rock the stride style with a hoodie like Hrithik did. The grey-coloured hoodie is the best and most comfortable option when you have to style yourself in one go.

