Stop damaging your hair: 6 dermatologist-approved ingredients you must look for in an organic colour

One of life’s quiet turning points is spotting that very first grey hair. Our next instinct is to pluck it, trim it, and hide it as much as we can. And most of us have done exactly that. But as dermatologists and hair experts say, we should not pluck grey hair. One of the easiest solutions to cover grey hair is to colour it. But then, we also have to be cautious of what we are applying to our hair or roots. That is where an organic hair colour or hair dye comes into the picture.

6 ingredients to look for in an organic hair dye(AI-Generated)

Unlike chemically-loaded hair colours, organic hair dyes are safer as they are ammonia-free and chemical-free hair colours that do not strip off the natural oils from your hair. However, easier said than done, choosing an organic hair colour isn't as easy from the sea of options available. Dermatologists suggest taking note of these 6 crucial ingredients in your hair colours.

Ingredients to look out for in an organic hair colour

Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon Dr Gaurav Garg of Dermalife Skin and Hair Clinic, tells HT Shop Now, “If you're planning to make a switch to an organic hair colour, here are six ingredients to look out for”.

Henna

Often considered the base of most natural hair dyes, henna works by coating the hair rather than penetrating it aggressively. It adds colour while also improving shine, making it a go-to for those looking for a gentler alternative.

As per Dr Garg, “When applied in its unaltered state, henna ranks among the gentlest plant-based dyes available. Instead of penetrating deeply, authentic henna forms a surface layer on each strand, which enhances lustre while preserving structural integrity. Even though it tends to be well tolerated, especially by those prone to scalp sensitivity, verifying personal compatibility beforehand remains necessary through preliminary skin exposure.” He also cautions against certain store-bought versions that include synthetic compounds such as PPD, known to trigger skin responses.

Indigo

To achieve darker shades like brown or black, indigo is usually paired with henna. It helps balance out the warmer tones and gives a more neutral, deeper finish.

Dr Garg says, “Occasionally paired with henna, indigo helps create deeper tones. Though safety profiles are favourable, results rely heavily on correct mixing and method. However, it keeps your hair intact, but it may cause increased dryness in your hair. Hence, it's crucial to take care of proper moisture in your scalp.” He recommends testing on a small skin area before applying to avoid any scalp reactions.

Amla

{{^usCountry}} Amla plays a supporting role but makes a noticeable difference. It tones down the brightness of henna and helps the colour look more natural, while also supporting overall hair health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amla plays a supporting role but makes a noticeable difference. It tones down the brightness of henna and helps the colour look more natural, while also supporting overall hair health. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Known for aiding natural hair colouring, amla also supports a healthy scalp. While blending with henna, it evens out shades due to its rich antioxidant profile”, explains Dr Garg. He further mentions that these extracts reinforce strands and enhance overall scalp texture. “Most users tolerate it well, especially those dealing with lifeless or weak hair. Yet like any plant-based component, effectiveness depends on how pure and fresh it is; choosing trusted suppliers reduces risks of irritation”, he states. Aloe vera {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Known for aiding natural hair colouring, amla also supports a healthy scalp. While blending with henna, it evens out shades due to its rich antioxidant profile”, explains Dr Garg. He further mentions that these extracts reinforce strands and enhance overall scalp texture. “Most users tolerate it well, especially those dealing with lifeless or weak hair. Yet like any plant-based component, effectiveness depends on how pure and fresh it is; choosing trusted suppliers reduces risks of irritation”, he states. Aloe vera {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Common in gel-based formulations, aloe vera helps soothe the scalp and prevents the dryness that often comes with colouring. It also makes the application process smoother and more comfortable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Common in gel-based formulations, aloe vera helps soothe the scalp and prevents the dryness that often comes with colouring. It also makes the application process smoother and more comfortable. {{/usCountry}}

Dr Garg says that aloe vera is well known for gentle care; it brings comfort and moisture. “When added to a hair dye, aloe vera eases scalp tension while countering dryness caused by chemical processes. People prone to sensitivity often find relief through its inclusion. Though well tolerated overall, anyone allergic to botanicals may want to check compatibility first via skin testing”, tells Dr Garg.

Basil (Ocimum basilicum)

Blends that include herbs like bhringraj or basil are often added for their scalp-care benefits. While they don’t drastically change colour, they support hair strength over time. According to Dr Garg, “Basil provides gentle protection against microbes along with calming effects, potentially aiding scalp wellness. Though the impact on hair shade remains minimal, gradual improvements in scalp condition could occur”. He advises prior application checks.

Bhringraj

Often used in Ayurvedic hair care, bhringraj is included for its strengthening and scalp-nourishing properties. While it doesn’t directly impact the colour, it helps improve hair texture and supports healthier-looking hair over time, especially important if you colour frequently. As per Dr Garg, “Among traditional herbs, Bhringraj stands out due to its ability to nourish the scalp and strengthen strands. Its presence often correlates with better hair feel and healthier-looking roots, especially useful for those applying dyes regularly”. However, he mentions that adding bhringraj won't really affect the natural or added colour tones; noticeable reductions in brittleness may appear over time.

Shyam Sunder Arya, Managing Director & CEO of Indus Valley Hair Colour, also suggests that reading beyond the label becomes important while selecting your hair colour. “Today, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of this gap and are consciously moving away from aggressive chemicals and bleaching agents such as hydrogen peroxide (HPO), ammonia, and PPD”.

He highlighted a clear shift in consumer mindset, noting, “People are becoming more aware of what they are putting on their scalp. It’s no longer just about colour, it’s about long-term hair health.”

According to him, conventional chemical-laden hair colours were never formulated with Indian hair in mind. Many of the harsh ingredients commonly used are, in fact, unnecessary for effectively covering Indian hair types.

So, next time, you're planning to buy an organic hair colour, do check on these ingredients.

Here are some organic hair colours to try

1. Biotique Herbcolor Conditioning Hair Colour

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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