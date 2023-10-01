Titled “ANATOMY II”, British luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen celebrated women in all forms at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week which was attended by international A-listers, including Stray Kids' I.N aka Yang Jeongin, Elle Fanning and Yara Shahidi as creative director Sarah Burton bid farewell to the vast standing ovation with an emotional tribute and a powerful Spring/Summer 2024 collection “dedicated to Lee Alexander McQueen, whose wish was always to empower women; and to the passion, talent and loyalty of my team.” Amid the red roses and red trimmed slip dresses, suits and heels that reinterpreted the classics and were inspired by Queen Elizabeth I and Polish sculptor Magdalena Abakanowicz, the Stray Kids' maknae stood out like a king in a clear and crisp sculpted all-white look from Alexander McQueen SS24 menswear collection.

Stray Kids’ I.N turns up the heat at Paris Fashion Week. Is Jeongin the next brand ambassador for Alexander McQueen? (Photo by Twitter/StrayKidsGlobal)

The pictures and videos from the Alexander McQueen SS24 womenswear show in Paris instantly broke the Internet as I.N was seen being the main event and stealing the fashion spotlight effortlessly. The now viral pictures and videos feature I.N donning a white double-breasted tailored coat paired with white cigarette tailored trousers is a stylish and sophisticated outfit choice.

The combination looked perfect for various formal occasions such as weddings, galas or upscale parties and it offered a clean and timeless look as the coat was made of high-quality material for a polished appearance with the white shade amounting to a classic and elegant look while featuring a double-breasted design and buttons that were well-secured and symmetrical.

The tailored fit complemented I.N's body shape with the coat giving a structured silhouette courtesy the well-defined shoulders and a fitted waist and the singer paired it with the trousers that matched the colour of the coat and were worth $1,150, creating a monochromatic, modern and sleek appearance. Cigarette trousers are typically slim through the thigh and calf and the well-tailored clean, flat front with no pleats concealed a minimalistic closure for a clean and streamlined look.

I.N accessorised the outfit with a $3,200 Peak Mini Bag by the brand in soft ivory for a seamless look and to maintain the monochromatic theme while for the footwear, he opted for a pair of contrasting black Tread Chelsea Boots worth $742 that sealed the sophistication. Making heads turn at his first ever stint for a luxury fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week and given his popularity and sartorial ability to carry daring ensembles, reports suggest that I.N would soon be announced as the brand ambassador for Alexander McQueen with the brand rumoured to collaborate with him in the future as well.

I.N's overall look is perfect to recreate for formal events or occasions where you want to make a strong fashion statement. Ensure that both the coat and trousers are tailored to fit you perfectly, as the right fit is crucial for a sharp and dapper appearance.

