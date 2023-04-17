After working on a secret project and recording some music in Los Angeles, along with enjoying his time at Coachella 2023, BTS' youngest member and K-Pop sensation - Jeon Jungkook is back in South Korea to bid farewell to BTS Rapper J-Hope and as BTS Army swoons over his airport fashion at Seoul, we are totally whipped for his bold and eclectic fashion sense. The Golden Maknae's fashion sense is versatile and always evolving as he is not afraid to take risks and express himself through his clothing choices.

Streetwear to formals, unique accessories: Menswear fashion tips inspired by K-Pop sensation and BTS member Jungkook (Photos by Twitter/JeonIsTheKey/soni82857075)

Based on his public appearances and style choices, here are some potential fashion tips inspired by Jungkook:

Experiment with different styles: Jungkook has been seen sporting a range of fashion styles, from casual streetwear to more polished and formal looks. Jungkook often wears casual streetwear such as oversized T-shirts, hoodies and denim jackets. He has been seen sporting brands such as Supreme, Off-White and Nike. On the other hand, he looks sharp in formalwear too such as suits or blazers paired with dress pants. He often adds a pop of colour or a statement accessory to make the outfit his own. Don't be afraid to try out different styles and find what works for you.

2. Accessorize with statement pieces: Jungkook often adds a bold accessory to his outfits such as a statement necklace or unique earrings. Adding a standout accessory can elevate a simple outfit and make it more interesting. He also wears hats and beanies to complete his looks.

3. Keep it comfortable: While he can pull off a sharp suit or edgy look, Jungkook often opts for comfortable and relaxed outfits, such as oversized sweaters and loose-fitting pants. Jungkook is known for his athleticism and often wears athletic clothing such as workout leggings or basketball shorts. He also frequently wears sneakers and has been seen wearing Jordans, Yeezys and other popular brands. Prioritise comfort and wear clothes that make you feel good.

4. Play with colour: Jungkook has been known to wear bright colours and bold patterns, which can add a fun and playful element to your wardrobe. The idol is not afraid to wear bright and bold patterns, such as florals or camo prints. He also frequently wears red, which has become a signature colour for him. Don't be afraid to experiment with colour and pattern in your outfits.

5. Confidence is key: No matter what you're wearing, the most important thing is to wear it with confidence. Jungkook exudes confidence and self-assuredness in his fashion choices, which makes him stand out and look great.

Overall, Jungkook's clothing style is playful and adventurous, while still being comfortable and wearable. He often mixes and matches different styles and elements to create unique and interesting outfits that reflect his personality.

