Struggling with dandruff, dry, and frizzy hair? Then these 8 shampoos are your best bet

Dry and brittle hair often ruins your entire look, making your hair look lifeless. And managing lifeless, dry hair often feels like a daily struggle. But do you know the exact reason behind your dry and frizzy hair is the lack of moisture and hydration, which is also a reason for dandruff? Heat styling, environmental stress, pollution, and stress are often the main causes of drying out your hair and scalp, resulting in dandruff. That’s where a specially formulated shampoo for treating dandruff along with dry and frizzy hair comes in. These shampoos are designed to cleanse your hair and scalp without stripping away natural oils, thereby reducing dandruff, restoring hydration, smoothing the hair cuticle, and bringing back softness and shine.

Dandruff appears as flaky white dust.(Shutterstock)

These shampoos work from the first wash to tame frizz, improve manageability, and protect against further damage. And with consistent use, you might witness a reduction in dandruff, and your hair would start feeling soft, nourished, and manageable.

So, if you have been struggling with dry and lifeless hair, here are 8 shampoos that are your quick fix to dry and brittle hair.

Mamaearth Lemon Anti-Dandruff Shampoo treats the issue of flakes and itching while ensuring that your hair remains silky and easy to manage. It includes the cleansing effects of lemon, the moisturising benefits of aloe vera, and zinc pyrithione and climbazole for fighting dandruff-inducing fungi. Its composition is such that it does not dry out your hair but helps maintain scalp health. With its unique anti-frizz formula, it ensures your hair remains smooth and free from dryness, providing you with an exceptional product that eliminates 100% dandruff while nourishing your hair.

Reasons to buy Clinically proven dandruff reduction Hydrates and reduces frizz Sulfate-free and gentle Reasons to avoid May not suit very sensitive scalps

Customer Feedback

Customers often say it reduces visible flakes within a few washes and leaves hair softer than typical anti-dandruff shampoos. Many appreciate that it doesn’t dry hair excessively. However, some users report mixed results for severe dandruff treatment.

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1.

Bblunt Anti-Dandruff Shampoo For a Clear & Healthy Scalp | W...

{{^usCountry}} BBlunt Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is made to target dandruff, scalp irritation, and oil buildup while keeping hair fresh and manageable. The shampoo focuses on balancing scalp cleanliness without making the hair excessively rough. It is often preferred by users looking for an everyday anti-dandruff option with salon-style cleansing. The texture lathers well, rinses easily, and leaves the scalp feeling refreshed after washing. Its formula works best for mild dandruff and oily scalp concerns, especially for users wanting a simple routine without harsh medicated ingredients. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BBlunt Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is made to target dandruff, scalp irritation, and oil buildup while keeping hair fresh and manageable. The shampoo focuses on balancing scalp cleanliness without making the hair excessively rough. It is often preferred by users looking for an everyday anti-dandruff option with salon-style cleansing. The texture lathers well, rinses easily, and leaves the scalp feeling refreshed after washing. Its formula works best for mild dandruff and oily scalp concerns, especially for users wanting a simple routine without harsh medicated ingredients. {{/usCountry}}

Reasons to buy Helps control flakes and itchiness Suitable for oily scalp conditions Refreshes scalp Reasons to avoid Mild effect on severe dandruff

Customer Feedback

Users highlight its pleasant fragrance and smooth finish after washing. Many like that it controls mild dandruff without drying hair. However, some mention it works better for maintenance rather than treating stubborn dandruff conditions.

2.

Bare Anatomy Anti-Dandruff Shampoo | Up To 100% Dandruff Red...

Bare Anatomy Expert Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is designed for people struggling with flaky scalp, itchiness, and mild hair fall caused by dandruff. Powered by salicylic acid and biotin, it helps exfoliate scalp buildup while supporting healthier-looking hair. The formula cleanses deeply without leaving the scalp overly dry, making it suitable for regular use. Users often like its lightweight texture, mild fragrance, and smooth after-wash feel. It works best for mild to moderate dandruff and oily scalp conditions, especially when used consistently over a few weeks.

Reasons to buy Helps reduce flakes and scalp buildup Contains salicylic acid for gentle exfoliation Non-drying formula for regular use Reasons to avoid May not suit very sensitive scalps Severe dandruff may require medicated shampoos

Customer Feedback

Customers frequently mention a visible reduction in flakes and improved scalp comfort over time. Many appreciate its premium feel and lightweight formula. However, some feel it requires consistent use for noticeable results and may not provide instant relief.

3.

Pilgrim Australian Tea Tree Non-Drying Anti-Dandruff Shampoo...

Pilgrim Australian Tea Tree Non-Drying Anti-Dandruff Shampoo combines tea tree oil and salicylic acid to tackle dandruff, itchiness, and excess oil without stripping moisture from the hair. The formula is popular for its cooling sensation and gentle cleansing action, making it suitable for people who experience dryness with regular anti-dandruff shampoos. Users often praise its ability to leave hair soft, smooth, and refreshed after washing. It is especially suitable for mild to moderate dandruff and regular scalp maintenance.

Reasons to buy Tea tree oil for antifungal action Non-drying formula Good for oily scalp Reasons to avoid Mild for severe dandruff Strong herbal scent

Customer Feedback

Users often praise its refreshing feel and effectiveness on oily scalp dandruff. Many report reduced itchiness and fresher hair. However, as per a few user reviews, the results are gradual and not strong enough for chronic dandruff issues.

4.

Sebamed Anti Dandruff Shampoo 200 ml | pH 5.5 | Reduces dand...

Sebamed Anti-Dandruff Shampoo maintains a pH of 5.5 to support the scalp’s natural barrier while reducing dandruff and irritation. This shampoo uses gentle cleansing agents and antifungal actives to control flakes without disrupting scalp health. It is ideal for sensitive skin, minimises dryness and redness while keeping hair soft and manageable. Its dermatologically tested formula makes it a reliable choice for people with recurring dandruff and scalp sensitivity who need a mild yet effective treatment.

Reasons to buy pH-balanced and gentle Suitable for a sensitive scalp Dermatologically tested Reasons to avoid Slightly expensive Less foaming

Customer Feedback

Amazon users highly rate it for sensitive scalp conditions and consistent dandruff control. Many appreciate its mildness and reduced irritation. Some users feel it is costly and takes longer to show visible results compared to stronger medicated shampoos.

5.

Scalpe Pro Daily Anti-Dandruff Shampoo | Removes Dandruff fr...

Scalpe Pro Daily Anti-Dandruff Shampoo combines antifungal ingredients with conditioning agents to treat dandruff while keeping hair smooth. This shampoo targets the root cause of flakes and prevents recurrence with regular use. Its formula also improves hair texture, making it suitable for daily use without excessive dryness. Its balanced composition makes it effective for moderate dandruff while ensuring hair remains soft, manageable, and less prone to frizz or breakage.

Reasons to buy Effective antifungal formula Suitable for daily use Adds conditioning Reasons to avoid Slightly medicated smell May not suit very dry hair

Customer Feedback

Customers often describe it as effective for persistent dandruff and scalp itching. Many like its dual benefit of treatment and conditioning. However, some mention it can feel slightly medicated and may not be ideal for extremely dry hair types.

6.

Head & Shoulders Smooth and Silky, Anti Dandruff Shampoo for...

Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky Shampoo offers reliable dandruff protection while leaving hair soft and smooth. Its proven anti-dandruff formula targets flakes and itchiness, while added conditioning ingredients improve hair texture. Suitable for regular use, it balances cleansing and nourishment to prevent dryness. This shampoo is widely trusted for maintaining scalp hygiene and providing visible results, making it a convenient option for everyday dandruff control with added smoothness and shine.

Reasons to buy Widely trusted brand Affordable and effective Smoothens hair Reasons to avoid Contains sulfates May cause dryness in some cases

Customer Feedback

Some customers highlight its consistent performance and affordability. Many users rely on it for regular dandruff control. Some, however, report dryness or hair fall concerns with prolonged use.

7.

Biotique Fresh Neem Anti Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner | ...

Biotique Fresh Neem Anti-Dandruff Shampoo uses neem’s antibacterial properties to reduce dandruff and soothe the scalp. It gently cleanses buildup while maintaining natural balance, making it suitable for those preferring herbal formulations. The shampoo helps control flakes and scalp irritation without heavy chemicals. It also improves hair texture over time, offering a natural alternative for mild dandruff management while keeping hair clean, soft, and refreshed.

Reasons to buy Herbal formulation Affordable Gentle cleansing Reasons to avoid Mild effectiveness May not suit severe dandruff

Customer Feedback

Users appreciate its herbal ingredients and mild cleansing action. Many say it works for light dandruff and regular maintenance. However, several reviews mention that it is not strong enough for stubborn dandruff problems.

Comparison Table

Product Name Ingredients Benefits Mamaearth Lemon shampoo Lemon, Aloe Vera, Zinc Pyrithione Reduces dandruff + frizz control BBlunt Anti-Dandruff shampoo Cleansing agents + conditioners Smooth hair + pollution protection Bare Anatomy shampoo Actives + scalp-balancing agents Targets root cause + improves scalp health Pilgrim Tea Tree shampoo Tea Tree Oil Controls oil + reduces itchiness Sebamed shampoo pH 5.5 + antifungal actives Gentle + suitable for sensitive scalp Scalpe Pro shampoo Antifungal + conditioning agents Treats dandruff + smoothens hair Head & Shoulders shampoo Zinc-based formula Affordable + effective daily use Biotique Neem shampoo Neem extracts Herbal + mild dandruff control

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FAQ: Shampoo for Dry, Frizzy Hair with Dandruff What ingredients should I look for? Look for zinc pyrithione, ketoconazole, tea tree oil, and salicylic acid, along with moisturising agents like aloe vera or glycerin.

Can anti-dandruff shampoos worsen dryness? Yes, some formulas strip natural oils. Choose hydrating or “non-drying” variants.

How often should I use it? 2–3 times weekly is ideal; overuse may irritate the scalp.

Can I use conditioner? Yes, always use a conditioner on lengths to prevent frizz.

Why does dandruff keep coming back? It is often caused by scalp microbiome imbalance and fungus, not just dryness.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The first two products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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