Suhana Khan's airport look in printed thigh-slit midi is the cutest summer dress to step out in: Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is a true millennial, and her wardrobe picks back our claim. Suhana's collection features all the sartorial hallmarks of her generation, from oversized sweatshirts, bodycon dresses, and mesh-detailed crop tops to sweatpants. She comfortably switches her style from glamorous to nonchalant. And today, she picked comfy elegance for her airport look. The paparazzi clicked her at the Mumbai airport in a printed thigh-slit summer dress. Keep scrolling to see her look.

Suhana Khan's airport look

Suhana Khan wears a printed thigh-slit midi for her airport look.

On Thursday, Suhana Khan stepped out in Mumbai to catch a flight. The paparazzi clicked her outside the departure gates as she posed for the media before heading inside. Suhana's aesthetic for arriving at the airport was comfy elegance. She rocked a simple printed midi dress that would make a great addition to your wardrobe. After all, midi dresses like this are a no-brainer amid the rising temperature. The length lends an elegant polish, which is perfect for formal occasions. And the minimal styling and effortless ease of putting one on make it a winner. Check out Suhana's dress below.

Suhana's summer dress comes in a white and blue abstract printed pattern. It features a plunging square neckline highlighting her décolletage, half-length sleeves, a smocked detail, a figure-hugging silhouette, a thigh-high slit on the front, a midi hem length, and a flowy skirt.

Suhana styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including chunky white sneakers, a sleek gold bracelet, a dainty chain, goop earrings, and a luxurious Chanel flap shoulder bag. In the end, Suhana chose gloss nude lip shade, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, and a dewy base for the glam picks. Open lightly-tousled locks gave the finishing touch to her airport look.

Meanwhile, Suhana will make her debut with the Netflix film The Archies. It also stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda.

