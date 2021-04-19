Sultry linen dress to floral saree, Sobhita Dhulipala’s style is Made in Heaven

From being placed second at the Femina Miss India 2013 pageant to representing the country at Miss Earth 2013 and then featuring in the movie Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016 to web-series Made In Heaven in 2019, actor Sobhita Dhulipala has grown from an underrated style star to a household name and her sartorial elegance has taken the Internet by storm. Increasingly gaining recognition for her interesting fashion choices, be it by pairing strappy bikini-cut sequinned blouse with a floral saree or raising the heat in a hot linen dress, Sobhita has left fans hooked and we too can’t help but take style cues from her casually sexy pictures.

In a recent photoshoot for Grazia magazine, Sobhita looked straight out of the Disney Princess movie, Pocahontas, in her earthy-toned ensembles and messy two braids. One of our favourite pictures from the shoot is of the diva wearing throw with leotard and donning a classic pair of dhoti pants with silk blend to bring soft elegance to the look.

Sobhita completed the attire with a pair of brown corded mules made of faux leather that looked like a thing of beauty and seemed perfect for an intimate Friday night soiree or the opening day of an art exhibit. While all of these were from the fashion brand AM to PM, Sobhita accessorised her look with a ‘Chaand Phool’ necklace from Anu Merton Jha and a ‘Mirrored Link’ chain and bangle stack from conceptual jewellery designer Ritika Sachdeva.

Opting for dewy makeup with a dab of nude pink lipstick, Sobhita left her luscious tresses open and we are totally in love with her fusion look.

In another gush-worthy look, Sobhita can be seen slaying in a black linen dress from Swedish clothing brand H&M that boasts of fast fashion. The calf-length linen and cotton weave dress came with tie-shoulder straps to add to the oomph factor lined in cotton voile.

Accessorising her look with a pair of ‘Kaju Baali’ earrings from Dhora, Indian jewellery brand, the actor opted for a messy two-braid hairstyle that nailed the chic quotient. Wearing a dab of brown lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint, Sobhita went for a minimalistic makeup look as she struck sensuous poses for the camera.

Wrapping up our swooning session, we are taking style cues from Sobhita’s summery ethnic look for the teaser launch of her next release ‘Major’ where she stunned in a ₹1,20,000 vibrant blue printed sari from Torani that sported striking and fresh yellow, orange and pink florals all over. The fashion hero teamed it with a ₹25,000 strappy bikini-cut sequinned blouse that came with orange and blue stripes and was quite the statement-maker.

The diva accessorised her look with a pair of pearl-detailed earrings from Sheetal Zaveri, a set of orange bangles, a big silver ring and marigolds adorning her slick bun. Sobhita amplified the glam quotient with a dab of strong red lipstick and a black bindi and we are in awe of her beauty.

Sharing her own insight on the idea of fashion and styling, Sobhita had told Grazia, “There needs to be a certain sense of cohesion when it comes to style. Personally, I love a blend of masculinity and femininity – the yin and the yang. A stylish person is someone who acknowledges all the multiple facets of the human personality and marries them into an outfit, which is difficult but not unattainable. When fashion is a facade it’s just plain boring.” Needless to say, we really believe that Sobhita Dhulipala’s style is ‘Made in Heaven’. What do you think?

