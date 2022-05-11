Summer haircare tips: Easy homemade remedies for DIY organic, chemical-free hair masks to keep your hair healthy

Summers not only bring the blazing heat from the sun but also dryness to skin and hair which is caused due to dust and pollution whereas the constantly rising temperatures bring in dehydration of our skin and scalp. Over cleansing and dryness in the air has significant negative impacts on hair health, such as dry and brittle hair and hair fall.

Since it is not possible every time to make a trip to the hair salon to cleanse and hydrate our tresses, haircare experts insist that good care can be taken at home with handmade, organic and chemical-free hair masks that can be made with readily available ingredients. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist and Founder of Inatur, revealed some pantry staples that have moisturising, detoxifying and hair-reviving properties, especially when combined with easy-to-make hair masks:

1. Egg White and Olive oil Hair Mask - An egg is high in protein and contains nutritious ingredients that aid in the restoration of damaged hair. Whisk together one or two egg whites (depending on the length of your hair) along with one teaspoon of olive oil. Apply to your hair and scalp. Leave the mask on for 20 minutes after covering your head with a shower cap or cotton cloth. This simple hair mask will help you get rid of dry hair.

2. Banana and Honey Hair Mask - The summer heat can irritate and itch your scalp, resulting in pain and hair loss. To accomplish so, you'll need an excellent remedy that will help you get rid of the problem. Use a hair mask with antibacterial ingredients like honey and banana.

Honey provides moisture to the scalp, while bananas contain potassium, which strengthens the roots. In a blender, combine one banana and 2-3 tablespoons honey. Apply the paste to your hair and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it with cold water. This natural hair mask will make your hair silky and healthy while also improving the condition of your scalp.

3. Avocado + Almond Oil Hair Mask - Avocado is a superfood with a high nutritional value that you should include in your diet. This luscious fruit can be used to provide extra softness and luster to your hair. Mash an avocado after peeling it. Toss the mashed avocado with a spoonful of almond oil and mix thoroughly. Begin spreading the mixture to the length of your hair, making sure the hair mask is properly distributed. Leave the mask on for 30 minutes after wrapping your head in a shower cap. Use a mild shampoo to wash your hair.

Manasa Garemella, Co-Founder of Kindlife, too spilled the beans on some tips and tricks to prepare a DIY hair mask that not only makes your hair silky smooth but also helps increase the volume of your hair.

- In a bowl, add a decent amount of Aloe Vera gel combined with one tablespoon of castor oil and one tablespoon of almond oil

- Add 4-5 drops of tea tree oil or a vitamin-e capsule for additional hair benefits

- Mix it well till it transforms into a creamy textured paste and your hair mask is ready

- Apply it to your scalp and massage the roots for 5 minutes and let it soak in for another 30 minutes before rinsing it off with shampoo

- Try it once or twice a week to see noticeable results.

Benefits:

• Prevents hair-fall

• Accelerates hair growth

• Helps to reduce dandruff

• Makes your hair healthier and stronger