Summer skincare essentials: Dermats share their expert beauty tips

We are convinced that it is already peak summer with the sun out and wild and pollution at an all-time rise, not to forget the early heatwaves which have resulted in extreme heat which means tan, pigmentation and sunburns making it a challenge for the skin to survive this hot and humid season. You should also regularly check your skin for any abnormal growth or discolouration. In case of any skin issues, you should immediately contact your dermatologist to treat the issue as soon as possible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since it's always a good idea to be prepared beforehand to protect your skin in summers, we got a few dermats on board to sort our woes by revealing a few skincare essentials. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shibani Bhatia, MBBS, MD Dermatology, DNB, FAGE, MRCP (SCE) UK from Kaya in Goregaon, advised, “Your skin care routine doesn’t have to be extremely different around the year but there are some changes that your products need to suit the season. Facial cleansers in summer should be switched from cream based to gel or foam based.”

She suggested, “Infact, double cleansing at night during summers is a great idea to get rid of that sweat and oil built up. Invest in a Vitamin C serum along with your sunscreen for mornings as it helps protect against the harsh UV rays. Remember, not to skip your moisturizer during summers. As important it is during dry winters, summers can strip off the moisture of the epidermis – hence a light gel-based moisturizer should be applied immediately after cleansing your face during mornings and evenings.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Shibani Bhatia added, “Make sure your make up is non-comedogenic. While looking for other skin care ingredients for summer – hyaluronic acid is a must for summers as increased humidity can dehydrate the skin and hyaluronic acid will hydrate it well. To take care of the redness of skin during summers – CBD and Niacinamide are two ingredients you should be looking for in your products.”

The skin cell regeneration process is speedier during summer as the dead skin cells combine with the excess sebum and sweat, resulting in increased acne-breakouts during summer months. This should be avoided by having a proper summer skin care regimen. Dr Kaustav Guha, Director, R&D Division at SkinKraft Labs, recommended, “The hot weather during summer cause excess water loss from your body, leading to dehydrated skin. This makes your skin feel dry, red and irritated. So, you need to keep your skin well hydrated by consuming adequate water during summer.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though spending prolonged hours in air conditioned rooms is common during summer months, it can have adverse effects on the skin as AC causes extreme moisture loss. Dr Kaustav Guha said, “You need to take regular breaks from air-conditioners. Sun damage leads to premature aging as the dehydrated skin lose its elasticity. Applying sunscreen should not be a ritual that you follow only when you step out in the sun. The radiation from the sun can reach your skin even when you are indoors. Hence, you need to apply sunscreen with SPF 30 or more, no matter where you are during day time.”

He stresses, “You need to be more cautious if you are spending a summer day by the sea as the sand and water reflects the sunlight, increasing the amount of UV exposure to your skin. You need to reapply the sunscreen every two hours to all the areas of your body exposed to the sunlight.” We know that change is the only constant as is the change in our skincare routine with the season change, especially when summer is here and so are the skin concerns like dullness, greasiness, acne, tan to name a few.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since the heat and humidity call for products to keep our skin light and fresh, Vipin Sharma, Senior Product and Research Manager at Fixderma India Pvt Ltd, advised, “First thing first, switch from a nourishing and hydrating cleanser to a oil-free and purifying cleanser. This will thoroughly cleanse the skin by removing excess sebum and keep it fresh. Coming to moisturiser, it’s now the time to keep the heavy and thick moisturiser back in closet for winters and bring out the light-gel based moisturiser. This will not only hydrate the skin without making it feel oily/greasy but will also keep the risk of breakouts at bay.”

He insisted, “When it comes to sunscreen, it is essential to wear a minimum SPF of 50 keeping in mind the harshness of sun and switch to a matte or gel texture from a crème based one but also, never forget to pamper and detoxify your skin even in this season. Embrace clay based masks to keep your skin fresh and oil-free. Acne-prone skin can also use a salicylic acid/BHA mask once in a week to keep the comedones and acne away.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}