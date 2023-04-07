Summer is a season of sunshine, outdoor activities and endless fun but with the soaring temperatures, the summer sun can wreak havoc on your skin, causing damage, dryness and breakouts. That's why it's essential to have a summer skincare routine to keep your skin healthy and radiant.

Summer skincare routine: Tips to keep your skin hydrated and sweat-proof (Photo by Sam2piccs on Pexels)

Regardless of the diversity in climates in the country, everyone experiences summer to some degree but with summer comes heat, sweat and grease - all sure-shot factors to make skin freak out. Sweat is the body’s natural response to heat and its way of cooling down where sweating can also be beneficial as it opens up the pores to release the dirt trapped inside but if left on too long the sodium and urea in sweat can irritate the skin leading to eczema flare ups and breakouts.

Similarly, oil and shine are also completely natural as long as they are treated with the right choice of products. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Eman Batliwalla, Co-Founder and Operations Head at BTG, suggested some tips for a summer skincare routine that will help you maintain glowing, healthy skin all season long:

Cleanse gently and frequently - During the summer months, your skin is exposed to more dirt and sweat, so it’s important to cleanse regularly to remove any impurities. However, be careful not to overdo it with harsh cleansers that can strip your skin of its natural oils. Go for a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type and use it twice a day – once in the morning and once before bed.

- During the summer months, your skin is exposed to more dirt and sweat, so it’s important to cleanse regularly to remove any impurities. However, be careful not to overdo it with harsh cleansers that can strip your skin of its natural oils. Go for a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type and use it twice a day – once in the morning and once before bed. Exfoliate regularly - Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and stimulates cell renewal, leading to a brighter complexion. However, don’t over-exfoliate, as it can irritate your skin and cause more harm than good. Once a week is sufficient for most skin types, but if you have oily or acne-prone skin, you may need to exfoliate more often. Check with your dermatologist on a suitable exfoliator for your skin type.

- Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and stimulates cell renewal, leading to a brighter complexion. However, don’t over-exfoliate, as it can irritate your skin and cause more harm than good. Once a week is sufficient for most skin types, but if you have oily or acne-prone skin, you may need to exfoliate more often. Check with your dermatologist on a suitable exfoliator for your skin type. Hydrate from the inside out - Staying hydrated is key to healthy skin, especially during the summer when you’re more prone to dehydration. Drink plenty of water throughout the day and eat water-rich foods like fruits and vegetables. This will not only keep your skin hydrated but also improve your overall health.

- Staying hydrated is key to healthy skin, especially during the summer when you’re more prone to dehydration. Drink plenty of water throughout the day and eat water-rich foods like fruits and vegetables. This will not only keep your skin hydrated but also improve your overall health. Moisturise with lightweight formulas - Heavy moisturisers can feel suffocating on the skin during the summer months. Switch to lightweight, oil-free formulas that will provide hydration without clogging your pores. Look for products that contain hyaluronic acid or glycerin, which attract and retain moisture in the skin.

- Heavy moisturisers can feel suffocating on the skin during the summer months. Switch to lightweight, oil-free formulas that will provide hydration without clogging your pores. Look for products that contain hyaluronic acid or glycerin, which attract and retain moisture in the skin. Protect your skin from the sun - Sun damage is one of the biggest culprits of premature aging and skin cancer. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 50 every day, even when it’s cloudy. Reapply every two hours, or more often if you’re swimming or sweating.

- Sun damage is one of the biggest culprits of premature aging and skin cancer. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 50 every day, even when it’s cloudy. Reapply every two hours, or more often if you’re swimming or sweating. Sweatproof your makeup - If you wear makeup during the summer, choose sweatproof or waterproof formulas that won’t smudge or melt off in the heat. Avoid heavy foundations and opt for tinted moisturizers or BB creams that will even out your skin tone without feeling heavy.

- If you wear makeup during the summer, choose sweatproof or waterproof formulas that won’t smudge or melt off in the heat. Avoid heavy foundations and opt for tinted moisturizers or BB creams that will even out your skin tone without feeling heavy. Take care of your lips - Your lips are prone to drying out during the summer, so be sure to apply a hydrating lip balm with SPF throughout the day. Avoid licking your lips, as this can make them even drier.

Adding to the list of tips, Aditi Sahu, VP - Product Development at Foxtale, recommended some simple yet super effective tricks to ace summer skincare:

Less is more - Avoid layering too many products, especially in the morning. A simple cleanse, treat and protect routine can work wonders in the summer. Too many layers cause moisture to be trapped in the skin, and in the summer that means overworked oil glands and sweat. Cleanse gently - While harsh, stripping cleansers can be extremely appealing when the skin is shiny and sweaty, it doesn’t mean cleansing off every bit of moisture from the skin. The trick is to opt for something gentle yet effective that clarifies grime and bacteria. Drier skin should stick to a gentle foaming, gel or creamy cleanser, whereas people that are prone to acne should incorporate cleansers with salicylic acid at least 3-4 times a week. Regardless, it should not leave the skin feeling tight and dry as the loss of water from sweating can make the skin inherently dry. Exfoliate - Let this be the part of skincare where you indulge! Whether it is a clay mask or an exfoliating serum with Salicylic and Glycolic Acid, exfoliation is the best way to combat the woes of summer skin. Exfoliating is the most important step to making sure all the sweat, grime, pollution and leftover product is truly removed from the skin. Exfoliating three times a week at night will help the skin feel renewed and purified. Protect with the right products - Lightweight isn’t always ineffective and moisturizers don’t always exaggerate oil! Find moisturizers that are oil free, gel-based or have a light lotion-like texture. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin that are lightweight yet extremely hydrating and sebum controlling ingredients like niacinamide and silica that keep grease at bay. Not only will they work to maintain the oil-water balance of the skin by controlling sweat and sebum, they will also keep the skin soft and supple regardless of the weather and replenish all the lost moisture.A non-negotiable product, not just in the summer but year round is sunscreen. When picking out sunscreen, look for sunscreens with SPF 50 and labels that say ‘sweat-proof’ or ‘waterproof’. These sunscreens usually have more sticking power and don’t become ineffective with increased sweating. A mattifying formulation is the cherry on top.

Changes in weather almost always mean changes to the skin and regardless of skin types, everyone experiences a shift in skin to indicate the changing of seasons but skincare routine should be able to adapt accordingly too. In conclusion, a summer skincare routine is essential to keeping your skin healthy and hydrated during the warmer months and with these tips, you can enjoy the sun without worrying about the toll it’s taking on your skin.