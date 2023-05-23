Did you know orange peels can be beneficial for the skin in several ways as they contain various nutrients such as vitamin C, antioxidants and essential oils, which can contribute to healthier skin? Orange peels are rich in vitamin C, which can help brighten the skin and reduce dark spots or blemishes where rubbing the inside of an orange peel directly onto your skin or using orange peel powder mixed with a carrier oil can promote a brighter complexion.

Summer skincare tips: 11 homemade face masks with orange peel powder for skin brightening, anti-ageing, anti-tan effects (Image by congerdesign from Pixabay )

An orange peel skin toner can help tighten pores, control excess oil production and provide a refreshing sensation. The antimicrobial properties of orange peels may help combat acne-causing bacteria while the antioxidants found in orange peels can help protect the skin from free radical damage and premature ageing.

Applying orange peel powder mixed with yogurt or honey as a face mask can provide a rejuvenating effect on the skin but remember to do a patch test before applying any homemade orange peel-based preparations to ensure you don't have any allergic reactions.

Also, it's essential to maintain a regular skincare routine that includes cleansing, moisturising and sun protection for overall skin health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ruchita Acharya, Founder of Glow & Green, shared, “Orange peel contains polyphenols and vitamin C. It's a great ingredient to add as a DIY It is nutrient and antioxidant-rich and orange peels offer a variety of advantages that make them an ideal remedy for the majority of their skin issues.”

Suggesting some face mask regardless of your skin type, she recommended -

For oily skin type:

2 tbp Rice Flour

1 Tbp orange peel powder

Rose water as needed

Mix all ingredients in a small bowl and apply this paste once a week.

For dry/dehydrated skin:

1 tbp Chickpea flour

1 tbp Orange peel powder

1 tsp honey

Water as needed

This classic facemask along with honey will work wonders. Mix all ingredients and make it paste. Apply 1-2 times a week. It rapidly brightens the complexion and helps fade tan. Chickpea flour makes the skin fairer and softer and honey moisturises your skin.

For normal skin type:

1 tbp Orange peel powder

A pinch Turmeric

1 tsp kaolin clay or multani mitti

Milk as needed

Make paste with the above ingredients and apply once a week. It helps to avoid breakouts and blackheads and whiteheads can be removed from your skin by using the multani mitti in orange peel pack.

According to Dr Aakanksha Gupta, Expert in First Aid and Preventive Health, fruit face packs are preferred by most people. She said, “One such fruit is orange, jammed with vitamin C, antioxidants and folic acids, so homemade orange peel powder actually helps in providing healthy and glowing skin. The peel mask also acts as a scrub which evanesces dead skin cells and acne.” She listed some homemade packs that one must try:

Orange peel powder and aloe vera - Take a bowl, add 2 tbsp of freshly extracted aloe vera, add 2 tbsp of homemade orange peel powder, squeeze 2-3 drops of lemon, and make a paste. Apply the paste and let it stay for 15 mins. Rinse your face with normal/cold water and pat dry. Your awakened skin is ready with glow and reduced redness. Orange peel powder and sandalwood - Take a bowl and add 1 tbsp of orange pulp and sandalwood. Then add a few drops of rose water and lemon juice to make a paste. Apply the paste and let it dry for 10 mins. Rinse your face with normal/cold water and pat dry. Your instantly glowing skin is ready without excessive oil. Orange peel powder and yogurt - Take a bowl, and add 2 tbsp of home made orange peel powder, 1 tbsp of honey and 1 tbsp yogurt. Mix all the ingredients to make a thick paste. Apply the paste and let it dry for 10-12 mins. Rinse your face with normal/cold water and pat dry. Your bright and glowing face is ready. Orange peel powder and gram flour - Take a bowl, and add 1 tbsp of gram flour and ½ tbsp of homemade orange peel powder. To make a thick paste add a few drops of lemon juice and rose water. Apply the paste and let it stay for 10 mins. Rinse your face with normal/cold water and pat dry. Your anti-tan and glowing skin is ready. Orange peel powder and sugar - Take a bowl, and add 1 tbsp of home-made orange peel powder and ½ tbsp of sugar. To make a very thick paste add a few drops of lemon juice and rose water. Apply the scrub and massage it gently for 5-7 mins. Rinse your face with normal/cold water and pat dry. Your glowing skin is ready.

An orange peel off mask may sound bizarre but it’s as advantageous as that of consuming an orange.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Monica Kapoor, Celebrity Cosmetologist and Director of Flawless Cosmetic Clinic and ILACAD Institute, encouraged to unlock the natural radiance of your skin with homemade face masks infused with orange peel powder as each mask harnesses the power of orange peel to promote a healthy, glowing complexion. Highlighting certain orange peel face masks, she gushed about their unique qualities -

Orange Peel and Yogurt Mask: Exfoliates dead skin cells, nourishes the skin.

Exfoliates dead skin cells, nourishes the skin. Orange Peel and Honey Mask: Moisturises, brightens, revitalises.

Moisturises, brightens, revitalises. Orange Peel and Turmeric Mask : Evens out skin tone, adds a radiant glow.

: Evens out skin tone, adds a radiant glow. Orange Peel and Gram Flour Mask: Gently exfoliates, brightens the complexion.

Gently exfoliates, brightens the complexion. Orange Peel and Aloe Vera Mask: Soothes, hydrates, promotes a healthy glow.

Unleash the beauty-boosting benefits of orange peel powder and indulge in these rejuvenating face masks for a naturally glowing skin!