Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Sunny Leone in black thigh-slit gown is gorgeous beyond words, seen the smoking hot pics yet?
fashion

Sunny Leone in black thigh-slit gown is gorgeous beyond words, seen the smoking hot pics yet?

Sunny Leone in a black thigh-high slit embellished gown is gorgeous beyond words. She teamed the smoking hot look with minimal accessories and glam make-up. 
Sunny Leone in black thigh-slit gown is gorgeous beyond words, seen the smoking hot pics yet?
Published on Oct 30, 2021 12:17 PM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone attended an award show in the United Arab Emirates wearing a smoking hot all-black gown. The star even shared pictures of her wearing the dress before hitting the red carpet, and they will leave you weak in the knees. In the sensuous ensemble, Sunny proved once again that one could never go wrong with black, and we agree.

Sunny took to Instagram to share pictures of her all-black look and thank her entire teamed for making her feel 'so pretty on the special night.' The 40-year-old star chose an embellished gown featuring a risqué slit from the shelves of the luxury label Kujta & Meri. She teamed the dress with pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Sunny's floor-sweeping dress took our breath away instantly. Celebrity fashion stylists Hitendra Kapopara and Sameer Katariya styled the gorgeous attire. Scroll ahead to see her photos and to find out how the look was styled.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone dancing in a belted ivory chiffon saree is exactly our festive mood

The black silk and satin S-curve gown features a body-sculpting silhouette that accentuated Sunny Leone's hourglass figure. The dress came with a floor-sweeping elegant train, a risqué thigh-high leg-baring slit, and one-shoulder detail. 

The plunging neckline and the OTT shoulder was adorned with diamantes and pearls in white and black shades. O

Sunny Leone in a thigh-high slit gown. 

Sunny went for velvet opera gloves, diamond ear studs, and white and black beaded bracelets to accessorise her look. She rounded it off with embellished pumps, a round-shaped clutch, open tresses, and glam make-up. 

This is not the first time that Sunny Leone has wowed us with her sartorial choice. The actor and model gave her fans festive fashion goals with her latest photoshoot in a cream gold pre-draped saree. She wore the mermaid-style six yards with an embellished belt and sleeveless blouse.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sunny stars in the new season of One Mic Stand. She attempted her hands at stand-up comedy on the show, starring filmmaker Karan Johar, rapper Raftaar, journalist Faye D'souza and author Chetan Bhagat. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 22.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sunny leone
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bhumi Pendnekar is Belle of the Ball in 1 lakh jaw-dropping gown

8

Vicky looks dapper in black, while Soha and Kunal set couple fashion goals

Radhika Madan’s 10K co-ord set is perfect for every summer brunch

Kajol in 2 lakh dress says 'Happy Halloween witches', flaunts hourglass frame
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP