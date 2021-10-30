Sunny Leone in black thigh-slit gown is gorgeous beyond words, seen the smoking hot pics yet?

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone attended an award show in the United Arab Emirates wearing a smoking hot all-black gown. The star even shared pictures of her wearing the dress before hitting the red carpet, and they will leave you weak in the knees. In the sensuous ensemble, Sunny proved once again that one could never go wrong with black, and we agree.

Sunny took to Instagram to share pictures of her all-black look and thank her entire teamed for making her feel 'so pretty on the special night.' The 40-year-old star chose an embellished gown featuring a risqué slit from the shelves of the luxury label Kujta & Meri. She teamed the dress with pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Sunny's floor-sweeping dress took our breath away instantly. Celebrity fashion stylists Hitendra Kapopara and Sameer Katariya styled the gorgeous attire. Scroll ahead to see her photos and to find out how the look was styled.

The black silk and satin S-curve gown features a body-sculpting silhouette that accentuated Sunny Leone's hourglass figure. The dress came with a floor-sweeping elegant train, a risqué thigh-high leg-baring slit, and one-shoulder detail.

The plunging neckline and the OTT shoulder was adorned with diamantes and pearls in white and black shades. O

Sunny Leone in a thigh-high slit gown.

Sunny went for velvet opera gloves, diamond ear studs, and white and black beaded bracelets to accessorise her look. She rounded it off with embellished pumps, a round-shaped clutch, open tresses, and glam make-up.

This is not the first time that Sunny Leone has wowed us with her sartorial choice. The actor and model gave her fans festive fashion goals with her latest photoshoot in a cream gold pre-draped saree. She wore the mermaid-style six yards with an embellished belt and sleeveless blouse.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sunny stars in the new season of One Mic Stand. She attempted her hands at stand-up comedy on the show, starring filmmaker Karan Johar, rapper Raftaar, journalist Faye D'souza and author Chetan Bhagat. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 22.

