Sunny Leone in red swimsuit is enjoying the best beach vacation in Maldives: Check out pics and videos

Summers are here, and with its onset, celebrities have also started escaping to beaches for enjoying a dreamy and sunkissed vacation. Actor Sunny Leone is one of them, as she recently jetted off to the Maldives with her husband, Daniel Weber. The star has been posting pictures and videos from her time there. She is also giving us travel and beach fashion goals. Her latest video featuring her having the best time dressed in a hot red swimsuit backs our claim.

On Friday, Sunny posted a video of herself running on a private beach surrounded by clear blue waters. The clip shows waves crashing around her as she waves and blows kisses at the camera. The star posted the scenic clip with the caption, "Running to you baby!! Private island just for us." She chose a red one-piece swimsuit for the video. Scroll ahead to take a look.

Sunny chose a hot red monokini for enjoying a balmy day at the private beach in the Maldives. The Anamika actor's swimsuit features halter straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a gathered design on the front, a keyhole and midriff-baring cut-out, high-rise leg cuts, and a fitted silhouette. She wore the one-piece with open locks and quirky tinted sunglasses.

Earlier, Sunny had also posted a picture and a video of herself in the same swimsuit. The photo shows the star sitting on Daniel's shoulders and making a heart with her hands. "On a island stuck with this one!! Not so bad!! Lol," she captioned the post.

The video is a compilation of several pictures of the 40-year-old star posing on the white sand beach in the red monokini. In the caption, the actor asked her fans, "Which is your fav shot! I'll post my fav later."

Earlier, Sunny had posted snippets from her time in the Maldives, featuring the star enjoying a water slide in the resort, deep water diving, chilling by the pool, and more. She wore trendy monokinis and shorts and crop top sets during the vacation. Scroll ahead to see the posts.

What do you think of Sunny's beach look?

