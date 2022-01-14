Sunny Leone in stunning bikini chills on the beach and enjoys a swim in the sea at Maldives: Watch videos

Actor Sunny Leone is having a blast in the Maldives, and her daily posts are proof enough. The TV show judge has been sharing back to back snippets from her scenic holiday - going for an underwater swimming session in the sea, clicking pictures with sharks, chilling on the beach and more. Her latest post gave us wanderlust goals and will make you miss your past beach vacations.

Sunny posted two videos on the photo and video sharing app, and one of them shows the diva wearing a red bikini with a stylish printed cover-up. She captioned the clip, "Loving every min of my day." It shows Sunny flaunting her swimwear while chilling at the beach in the Maldives.

Take a look:

Sunny donned a halter neck backless bikini featuring a keyhole cutout on the neckline, a midriff-baring slit on the torso and gathered details on the top. The monokini comes in a bright red shade.

Sunny wore the monokini with a black cover-up with droopy sleeves, multi-coloured print done all over, knee-length hem and a flowy silhouette. A side-parted sleek bun, futuristic sunglasses and sunkissed skin rounded off the star's look.

In the second post, Sunny, dressed in a yellow bikini set, took a dip in the sea with a turtle. She captioned the enchanting video, "Can't even explain the joy of seeing this beautiful gift from God. Thank you so much for everything and until we meet again, Love you all."

The video begins with a close-up of a sea turtle swimming in clear blue water in the Maldives. Then, Sunny enters the frame and swims alongside the reptile. She even waves at the camera while enjoying the moment.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone is married to Daniel Weber. The couple has three kids - daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and sons Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber.

