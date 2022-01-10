Sunny Leone in stunning bikinis enjoys a dip in the sea at Maldives: See pics and video from 'Paradise'

Actor Sunny Leone escaped to the Maldives to enjoy some time off work. The star has been sharing back to back sizzling pictures and videos from her dreamy vacation, and we already have wanderlust goals. She posted a series of photos of herself dressed in colourful bikinis, and we are taking notes on beachwear fashion.

Sunny Leone reached the Maldives recently, and the first set of photos and a video she posted online show the star right after she took a dip in the sea. "Back in Paradise," the actor and TV show host captioned her post. Sunny shared more pictures today and captioned them, "Good morning Maldives."

Take a look at the posts:

On January 10, Sunny shared photos of herself posing outside the resort amid lush greenery. The star slipped into a one-shoulder swimsuit for the beachside shoot.

Sunny Leone in a colourful monokini.

The monokini comes in dual shades of bright pink and quirky blue print. The top of the bikini features tassels covering the torso, and the bottom part features shell-inspired print.

Sunny layered the swimsuit with a full-sleeved floor-grazing cape jacket. It comes in the exact same blue print, matching the lower half of the bikini. The star styled her beach look with a black smartwatch, dainty gold chain with a pendant, and pink hoop earrings.

Sunny Leone layers the swimsuit with a cape jacket.

Sunny chose nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, side-parted open wavy tresses, kohl-lined eyes, and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam.

In the second post, Sunny shared pictures and a video of herself right after taking a dip in the sea. The star posed with wait hair and sea droplets shining on her skin. She slipped into a floral black bikini and teamed it with a sleek gold chain.

Sunny Leone takes a dip in the sea at the Maldives.

Sunny glammed up her monokini with side-parted wet locks, smoky eye shadow, nude pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin and sunkissed cheeks.

Later, Sunny also shared photos of herself enjoying a gorgeous sunset on the beach. The pictures show a scenic backdrop of the sky and the sea. She also went on a sea adventure.

Take a look:

Sunny Leone in the Maldives.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone is married to Daniel Weber. The couple has three kids - daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and sons Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber.