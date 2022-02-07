Sunny Leone is resort wear fashion inspo, styles 2k silk kaftan as dress

If you, like us, are having a busy Monday by juggling meetings and work-from-home, household chores and dreaming of a beach vacation at the same time, thank Bollywood actor Sunny Leone for offering a digital escapism with her latest pictures in a silk kaftan dress at a resort. The diva is our “Monday motivation” to upgrade our resort or cruise fashion wardrobe asap with a kaftan that can be styled as a dress this spring-summer season, without burning our pockets, as she does the same in a Moroccon silk one.

Taking to her social media handle, Sunny shared two pictures that gave a glimpse of her exotic vacay by the poolside and white sand beach along with ocean in the backdrop. The picture featured Sunny donning a short silk summer kaftan that came in blue base and sported multicoloured floral prints all over.

A collar neckline gave it a semi-formal look while the kaftan was cinched at the waist with a drawstring and ended right above her thighs to ooze oomph. Pulling back her luscious tresses into a half-clutch hairstyle, Sunny stood barefoot on the wooden plank leading up to the swimming pool yonder.

This short summer kaftan can be worn as a dress or a top as it is curated in exotic summer prints and lively colours which are sure to keep your mood cheerful. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Sunny amplified the glam quotient by opting for a dewy makeup look and captioned the pictures simply with cloudy sunshine and palm tree emojis.

The ensemble is credited to shopping and retail brand, The Boozy Button, that is inspired by next door girl who binges on couture with her kebabs, girl who's busy by the day and boozy by the night, the girl who loves best of both the world and without an agenda. The Moroccon silk kaftan originally costs ₹2,500 on the designer website.

Sunny Leone's kaftan from The Boozy Button (theboozybutton.com)

Sunny Leone was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Hitendra Kapopara, Sameer Katariya and Tanya Kalra. On another note, kaftans were worn by the Ottoman sultans and later popularised by French fashion designer Paul Poiret in the 20th century.

From street styles to hippie fashion, kaftans journeyed in mainstream western fashion and were soon adopted as a lavish ensemble or hostess gowns for casual at-home entertaining. Made of cotton, cashmere, wool or silk, kaftans are now included as a part of summer season lines, staple for tropical holiday-wear and their trendy colour palettes have extended their style genre to even modern and luxury resortwear.

Comfort mixed with glamour has been the style quotient for fashionistas ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed everyone to work and play from the confines of their home and that is when kaftan trend kicked up more than ever as their easy-breezy boho-chic style along with glamorous vibes ensure that the wearer slays effortlessly.