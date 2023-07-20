Sunny Leone radiates Barbiecore magic in a stunning pink mini dress adorned with shimmer and fur: Watch

Barbie fever is everywhere as various Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities embrace the viral Barbiecore trend. Acing the fashion trend with her undeniable charm and style, Sunny Leone is here to paint the town pink. Sunny is an absolute stunner and can pull off any look - from a casual beach look to the red carpet at Cannes - with perfection. Sunny Leone is quite active on social media and her Instagram account is nothing short of a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. Sunny already looks like a Barbie and with her glamorous makeup and pink furry dress, we just can't take our eyes off her. Keep on reading to know more. (Also read: Sunny Leone wows in a sensational plunge-neck gown for a new photoshoot: Watch )

Sunny Leone's stunning Barbie look in a furry pink mini dress

Sunny Leone shines as a glamorous Barbie as she dons a mini dress adorned with shimmer and fur. (Instagram/@sunnyleone)

On Thursday, the actress gave her fans a midweek treat, sharing a video of herself looking like Barbie. Her post is accompanied by the caption "Radiating beauty and confidence". Her glamorous photoshoot was done by ace photographer Dabbo Ratnani. The video features Sunny posing alluringly. Her post has quickly gone viral on social media and has garnered more than 45k likes and several comments from her adoring fans praising and complimenting her. Let's take a moment to admire her stunning pictures.

Decoding Sunny's Barbie look

For her look, Sunny opted for a one-shoulder dress featuring lots of pink furry details on the neckline, shimmery fabric, and a bodycon fit accentuating her curves. The dress had a mini hem length. As for accessories, she styled her look with blue emerald drop earrings and a pair of nude stiletto heels.

For her glamorous makeup look, Sunny chose a nude eyeshadow, with mascara-coated lashes, smudged eyeliner, and kohled eyes. She also had contoured cheeks, a dewy base, and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. Completing her Barbie look, her luscious tresses were styled with a middle partition and left open.

With its shimmer, fur, and pink hues, Sunny's outfit is slaying the trend and providing the perfect inspiration for a party night. Take styling notes from the actress and get ready to turn heads at your next event.

