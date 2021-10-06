Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Sunny Leone rocks a steamy fall fashion in 2k crop hoodie, zipped denim skirt
fashion

Sunny Leone rocks a steamy fall fashion in 2k crop hoodie, zipped denim skirt

Updated on Oct 06, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Sunny Leone rocks a steamy fall fashion in 2k crop hoodie, zipped denim skirt(Instagram/sunnyleone)
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Down the years, denim skirt has changed only in the way people have styled it but never in its core shape or construction and as they make a comeback in fall 2021, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone was seen rocky the steamy fashion of a zipped up blue denim skirt with a crop hoodie. Slaying the latest sexy skirt trend of fall 2021 in an oldie but goldie wardrobe staple, a short denim skirt, with a white crop hoodie, Sunny inspired us to elevate our closets and embrace the seasonless appeal.

Taking to her social media handle, Sunny shared two pictures that showed her setting the Internet on fire with her sultry sartorial elegance. The pictures featured the actor donning a ghost white crop hoodie that came with a relaxed fit and reglan sleeves.

It sported a drawstring tie up at the waist and a chest embroidery. Sunny teamed it with a mini denim skirt that came with a full front zip detail and two side pockets.

 

Sunny Leone in white crop hoodie and denim skirt (Instagram/sunnyleone)
RELATED STORIES

 

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders in side-parted hairstyle, Sunny completed her casual yet gorgeous attire with a pair of spotless white sneakers. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Sunny opted for a dewy makeup look that included highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes and filled-in eyebrows.

Opting to go sans accessories, Sunny stood to pose before her bedroom mirror and clicked some selfies which she later shared on her Instagram handle's story feature. The picture was captioned, “The details are so cool (sic).”

 

Sunny Leone in white crop hoodie and denim skirt (Instagram/sunnyleone)

 

The crop hoodie is credited to unisex athleisure brand I Am Animal that boasts of 100% organic and consciously-crafted ensembles, created for a new age of pathbreakers. The white crop hoodie originally costs 1,999 on the designer website.

Sunny Leone's crop hoodie from I Am Animal (iamanimal.com)

 

Denim skirt truly belong in our closet this fall as their styling options are endless - from crop tops to over-the-knee boots and oversize blazers or cowboy boots and stylish vests. 

