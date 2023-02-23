Sunny Leone slays in a black sequined ensemble, Daniel Weber reacts

Sunny Leone is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual looks in dapper jackets to slaying festive evening looks in sequined ethnic ensembles, to being the ultimate boss lady in pantsuits, Sunny can do it all. The actor keeps her fans updated with glimpses from her fashion photoshoots on her Instagram profile. Sunny's sense of sartorial fashion is loved and adored by her fans. The actor ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes with every picture that she shares on her Instagram profile.

Sunny, on Thursday, drove our midweek blues far away with a string of pictures of herself looking fab and glam in a stunning ensemble. The actor, for midweek, chose to slay the day in a sequined black co-ord set. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Kastaan and picked the stunning ensemble for the photoshoot. Sunny looked stunning in the slip black cropped blouse with silver sequin details throughout. Featuring a plunging neckline, the blouse came with corset patterns. She further teamed it with a matching long and flowy skirt featuring a train. With a red and a black heart emoticon, Sunny captioned her pictures. Take a look at her pictures here:

In no time, Sunny’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. The best comment came from none other than her husband Daniel Weber. Daniel dropped by to comment with “Wowowowowowowoow” on her pictures and added a red heart emoticon. Sunny added more oomph to her look with black fishnet long gloves with feather details. Styled by fashion stylist Hitendra Kapopara, Sunny wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part. Assisted by makeup artist Kin Vanity, Sunny decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.