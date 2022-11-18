'The Queen' Sunny Leone sets the internet ablaze in animal print bodysuit and boots: Check out latest pic

Actor Sunny Leone set the internet ablaze with a new picture from the sets of her upcoming film Oh My Ghost. The 41-year-old mother of three kids, who currently has her hands full on the professional front with multiple projects, shared the stunning image and made a strong case for animal prints. While Sunny's picture shows her going pantless for the photoshoot, one can easily transform her look by adding trendy additions. Keep scrolling to find details of the photoshoot and know how to upgrade Sunny's outfit for your wardrobe.

Sunny Leone stuns in an animal-printed look

On Thursday, Sunny Leone posted a picture from the sets of her upcoming film, Oh My God. Sunny shared the image with the caption, "The Queen. #OMG #OhMyGhost #SunnyLeone #ComingSoon #HorrorComedy." It shows the star serving a sultry pose for the camera, dressed in a bodysuit/monokini, teamed with matching gloves and boots. You can add Sunny's cut-out top to your closet and glam it up for your party-wear or dinner-date look by pairing it with black wide-leg pants or a bodycon skirt. You can also layer a trench coat over the outfit to create a glam winter attire. Check out Sunny's post below. (Also Read | Sunny Leone, in multicoloured top, shorts is a splash of colours on Instagram)

Sunny's sleeveless bodysuit comes adorned with black and brown leopard print. The beige top features a halter neckline, a keyhole cut-out on the torso, a body-hugging silhouette, and high-leg cut-outs. She wore it with matching animal printed Opera gloves and thigh-high boots featuring killer high heels.

In the end, Sunny accessorised the leopard print outfit with dangling silver earrings, and for the glam picks, she chose silver smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, baby pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and sharp contouring. For the finishing touch, she went for side-parted open curly tresses.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny is now back as the host of her dating reality show, Splitsvilla season 14, with Arjun Bijlani as co-host. Apart from that, she has wrapped up the shoot for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's new film and is currently promoting her upcoming film, O My Ghost.