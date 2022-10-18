Sunny Leone, in multicoloured top, shorts is a splash of colours on Instagram

Sunny Leone is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a diva with snippets from her fashion diaries on a regular basis. Be it casual attires or showing us how to ensure that the festive spotlight never leaves our side in six yards of grace or lehengas, Sunny’s best-dressed diaries are goals for us. The actor recently celebrated Navratri in style with family. Now she is back to Goa to shoot for the TV show MTV Splitsvilla. The reality show will see its fourteenth season this year. Sunny plays the role of one of the hosts of this reality show. The actor is currently busy shooting for the show.

Sunny also keeps her Instagram fans updated with her OOTD from her shoot diaries. The actor, on Tuesday, made our day better with a slew of pictures of herself decked up in a casual chic look as she kickstarted the midweek shoot schedule. Sunny played muse to fashion designer house The Boozy Button and picked a colourful co-ord set to match the Goa vibes. The actor decked up in a multicoloured cropped shirt featuring quirky patterns in shades of pink, yellow, blue and orange. The shirt featured full-sleeves and gathered details at the waist. Sunny further teamed her shirt with a pair of pastel pink denim shorts as she posed for the sun kissed pictures. With the pictures, Sunny announced on Instagram that this season of MTV Splitsvilla will be nothing less than fire. Take a look at her pictures here:

Sunny further accessorised her look for the day in multicoloured ear studs, bright yellow sneakers and statement tinted shades in vintage pink frames from the house of Bellofox. Styled by fashion stylist Hirendra Kapopara, Sunny wore her tresses into a clean ponytail as she looked stunning as ever. Assisted by makeup artist Kin Vanity, Sunny decked up in minimal makeup to complement her colourful attire. In drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Sunny aced the look to perfection.