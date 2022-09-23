Sunny Leone's co-ord set adds 'thrice the fun’ to her look

Sunny Leone is on a spree of sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. From casual attires to looking dapper in a pair of hoodie and joggers, to slaying festive fashion goals with family, Sunny's fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are always scurrying to take notes of her looks. Sunny believes in keeping it comfortable with a whole lot of sass and style. The actor keeps dropping major cues of fashion for us with every snippet from her fashion photoshoots that she posts on her Instagram profile. Sunny's sartorial sense of fashion needs no mention and adds to the glamour and glitz of her every day looks.

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone's bikini 'saved her 'arms and shoulders from burning'. Guess how?

Sunny is freshly back from Maldives. The actor had a dreamy vacation in the island country. From having breakfast in a pool to showing us how to make Maldives look good in stunning bikinis, Sunny did it all in the vacation. However, the actor is back to the grind. Sunny, a day back, shared a picture collage of herself looking super stylish as ever in a casual ensemble. Possibly clicked in Bengaluru international airport, Sunny can be seen flying in style. The actor, for the flight, chose a comfy cotton co-ord set to match the weather. The actor gave a twist to regular casual fashion as she picked the ensemble from the shelves of fashion designer house Maivy. Sunny decked up in a sleeveless cotton blue cropped top with white buttons and pockets near to the waist. She further teamed it with a pair of high-waisted blue printed trousers with pockets at the sides. The casual ensemble showed off her midriff and added more glam to her look. "Thrice the fun," Sunny captioned her picture. Take a look:

In white sneakers and tinted shades, Sunny added more casual vibes to her airport look. Styled by fashion stylist Hitendra Kapopara, Sunny wore her tresses into a clean ponytail and decked up in contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.