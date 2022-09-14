Sunny Leone's bikini diaries in Maldives with sand and sea

Sunny Leone is on a spree of making us drool with her Maldives diaries. The actor recently took off to Maldives for a vacation and since then her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her ventures in the island country. The actor looks to deck up in stunning bikinis when in Maldives, and it was no different this time as well. Sunny is living it up in Maldives. From posing by the sea in summer dresses to showing us how to carry off a bikini perfectly, all the while having a whole lot of fun with the sand and the sea, Sunny is slaying travel fashion goals for us. Sunny's Instagram profile is replete with fashion inspo on how to blend comfort, sass and style so effortlessly and we are smitten.

Sunny, a day back, shared a slew of pictures from the Maldives diaries featuring herself and made her Instagram family swoon like anything. For the pictures, Sunny played muse to fashion designer house Angel Croshet and picked a pink multicoloured bikini for the pictures. Sunny chose to step out for a fun day with the sun, sea and sand in the stunning bikini. Sunny's slip bikini featured corset details in multicoloured prints. The lowers of the bikini also featured multicoloured details with pleats at the borders. Sunny posed on the beach as she soaked the Maldives sun in style. In tinted shades, Sunny posed for the pictures as she let her feet in the water and added to the vacay vibes. Sunny, with the pictures, captioned that she loves the bikini. Well, us too, Sunny, us too. Take a look at her pictures here:

Styled by fashion stylist Hitendra Kapopara, Sunny styled her tresses open in beach wavy dewy curls as she posed for the outdoor photoshoot. The actor wore the sun as her makeup and decked up in contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.