Sunny Leone dazzles in yellow for Ginna promotions. See what she wore

Sunny Leone is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Ginna. The actor is set to make her appearance in a Telugu film and we can't wait already. Directed by Suryaah, Ginna also stars Vishnu Manchu and Paayal Rajput in the lead roles, and Vennela Kishore and Sunil in pivotal roles. Sunny has started the promotions of the film in full swing. The actor's fashion diaries have also gone for a major upgrade with her promotion tales. The actor is on a spree of sharing snippets from her fashion photoshoots from the film promotions on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. With the pictures, Sunny is also dazzling in shimmery attires and choosing to make her fans drool like anything.

Sunny, for the film promotions, has mostly opted for shimmery dazzling attires. The actor shared a fresh set of pictures from her film promotion diaries on her Instagram profile a day back and made fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to blend comfort and style so effortlessly. The actor raised the hotness quotient of the day with pictures of herself decked up in a yellow shimmery outfit as she posed for the cameras. Sunny played muse to fashion designer house Emblaze and picked the ensemble from the shelves of the designer house. The actor decked up in a golden shimmery yellow cropped top that featured one off-shoulder detail and another puffed long sleeve detail. She further teamed her top with a yellow short pencil skirt that featured bodycon details and hugged Sunny's shape perfectly and showed off her curves. In statement golden earrings from the shelves of Curated Curiosities, Sunny looked as stunning as ever. "Ginna promotions," the actor captioned her pictures. Take a look:

Styled by fashion stylist Hitendra Kapopara, Sunny wore her tresses open in straight locks with a side part as she smiled with all her heart. The actor, assisted by makeup artist Kin Vanity, decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick.