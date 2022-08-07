Sunny Leone checks into Toronto in a pink and blue co-ord set. See what she wore

Sunny Leone is on a spree of sharing fashion cues for her fans on Instagram. Sunny's fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. Sunny is an absolute fashionista, and keeps sharing snippets from her look book on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Needless to say, each of her snippets manage to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to nail the look with perfection and so effortlessly. Sunny can do it all – from decking up in a casual ensemble and slaying the look to wearing a formal outfit and giving us all the boss lady vibes. Sunny's fashion diaries are inspo for us.

Sunny is currently visiting cities across the world and sharing snippets from her fashion diaries from the respective cities. A few days back, Sunny visited Dubai and gave us a glimpse of what she wore in the city. Currently the actor is in Toronto and is slaying in a co-ord set. Sunny shared a set of pictures of her look in Toronto a day back on Instagram and they are just too good. The actor played muse to fashion designer houses The FigureOut and Meraki Couture and picked a pink top and a blue skirt. Sunny decked up in a pink satin top that featured one shoulder details and puffed full sleeves. It gave more drama vibes to Sunny's attire with a long-knotted detail at one side of the waist. Sunny teamed the top with a bright blue knee-length pencil skirt. "Hello Toronto,” Sunny greeted the city with the pictures. Take a look at her pictures here:

Sunny further accessorised her look for the day in blue statement ear studs from the shelves of Prachi Gupta. For footwear, Sunny opted for transparent stilettos with transparent ankle straps. Styled by fashion stylist Hitendra Kapopara, Sunny wore her tresses into a top bun with a few strands left open around her face. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Sunny put fashion police on immediate alert.