Sunny Leone is reminding us of Pac-Man in a slip dress, oversized blazer

Sunny Leone’s sartorial sense of fashion always manages to make us drool like anything. Be it slaying fashion goals in a casual chic attire or an ethnic outfit, Sunny can do it all. Sunny Leone’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself decked up in drool-worthy outfits and she manages to make them look better, every time. Sunny, with snippets from her fashion diaries, keeps dropping major cues of fashion for her fans to follow. From slaying formal attires to multicoloured ensembles with a touch of quirk, Sunny is the ultimate diva, at all times.

Sunny, a day back, shared a picture from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and made us remember childhood. The actor spread nostalgia on Instagram with a picture of herself decked up in a jacket printed of the ghosts from Pac-Man – the childhood computer game we all loved. Sunny played muse to fashion designer house Meraki Couture and picked a bright yellow leather slip dress. The short dress came with a plunging neckline and hugged Sunny’s shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Sunny added more drama to her look with the oversized jacket from the shelves of designer Megan. The ankle-length jacket featured block prints in alternate shades of black and white. The jacket added more fun vibes to Sunny’s look with quirk prints of Pac-Man ghosts in multiple colour shades. “Miss Pac-Man,” Sunny aptly captioned her picture. Take a look at the picture clicked by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani here:

Sunny, for footwear, opted for animal printed stilettos. Styled by fashion stylist Hitendra Kapopara, Sunny wore her tresses into a curly hairdo with a side part as she posed for the picture. Assisted by makeup artist Richard Joseph, Sunny decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick.