Sunny Leone’s red lehenga is a Navratri wardrobe must-have

Navratri 2022 is here. The ten-day festival kickstarted on September 26 and will go on till October 5. this is the time of the year when the entire country basks in festivities. From uo north to down south, every state deck up and celebrate this festival. Navratri, literally translating to nine nights, is the festival of Goddess Shakti or Goddess Durga. This is the time when Durga Puja is celebrated in West Bengal and the North-east as well. People become home-bound, deck up in new clothes, the streets look brighter in colours and lights, and the festive vibes are all around. Navratri is the time when the special wardrobe is brought to use as well – all ethnic, bright colours brimming of festivities and happiness.

While we bask in festivities, the celebrations have reached the homes of the Bollywood celebrities as well. While some are organising Navratri puja at their home, some are also decking up in bright colours and dropping major cues of festive fashion for us. Sunny Leone is one of the stars who showed us how to dress up right for the Garba nights. Garba is the traditional dance form of Gujarat – during Navratri men and women dance to Garba with dandiyas. Sunny, a day back, shared a picture of herself looking ethereal as ever in an ethnic ensemble with a pair of dandiyas in her hands.

Sunny, for the Navratri nights, picked a red lehenga with golden zari details. She decked up in a red blouse with golden resham thread embroidery details on her sleeves. She further teamed her blouse with a red long and flowy skirt featuring zari and embroidery details all throughout. In golden oxidised bangles she further accessorised her look for the day. Sunny wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the camera. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a shade of pastel pink lipstick and a small green bindi, she aced the look to perfection.