Sunny Leone slays winter fashion in hand painted jacket, strappy satin Zara mini

One dress that is always on trend is the satin dress because of its smooth texture and for elevating the feminine figure in a chic manner and Sunny Leone is no stranger to it. Laying perfect fashion cues to ooze oomph this winter, without burning your pockets, Sunny slew in a black strappy satin mini dress layered with hand painted jacket and we are in awe.

Taking to her social media handle, the Bollywood actor shared a couple of pictures that showed her stepping out for the night in the sultry sartorial style and we are bookmarking it for our next date night. The pictures featured the actor donning a black satin mini dress that came with a straight neckline.

It sported extremely thin straps that featured rhinestone appliques and ended in a draped fabric detail on the side. The dress ended right on her thighs and was fastened with an invisible back zip.

Sunny layered the sultry slip dress with a black and white tie-and-dye denim jacket from Huepop that came with full sleeves and sported a multi-coloured hand painted abstract art on the back. Completing her attire with a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels, Sunny left her shoulder-length tresses open in side-parted hairstyle.

She accessorised her look with a pair of simple diamond stud earrings and a black faux leather handbag. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Sunny amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking steamy poses for the camera, Sunny captioned the pictures, “Love this look! (sic)” and we do too.

The satin dress is credited to the Spanish apparel brand, Zara, which boasts of fast fashion and trendy collections with latest lookbooks every week. The black strappy satin mini dress originally costs ₹2,990 on the designer website.

Sunny Leone's black satin mini dress from Zara (zara.com)

Satin dresses hold a timeless appeal and have an option to suit every height, style and silhouette. Be it the strappy satin dresses or wrap designs, maxi or midi, a soft satin dress will smooth and flatter.

