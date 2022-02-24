Suraj Nambiar & Mouni Roy’s global ed-tech, Ultimate Gurus, goes live

Newly-married power couple, Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar and actor Mouni Roy are set to launch Ultimate Gurus, a global education platform, today.

The one-stop learning destination has leading experts in the respective fields as its gurus and has a range of courses including arts, business, sports, and more. The platform also provides users with workbooks, live interactive sessions, and an exclusive community to help you excel as far as you set your sights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ultimate Gurus aims at helping inquisitive minds who are looking for an avenue to hone their skills. Our vision for the online platform is to provide everyone with the right path towards their dreams with high-quality content, well-structured learning objectives, and access to the best in the business,” Nambiar, the force behind the platform, shares.

Talking about this one-of-a-kind learning platform where leading personalities from various fields will be conducting masterclasses, Roy says, “Having access to a platform like Ultimate Gurus during my initial years would have been an absolute game-changer.”

The platform passes on practical knowledge and decades of experience to users in ultra-immersive pre-recorded and live classes, thanks to expertly curated lessons. She adds, “You could learn in months what traditionally would have taken years or decades. As an actor, I cannot stress enough the importance of such an application. The gurus have condensed all their experience into a blueprint to navigate their industry. This, for me, is priceless.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ultimate Gurus launches on February 25, 2022.

.