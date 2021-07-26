Sussanne Khan slays cosy loungewear from Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims

It is no secret that the minimalist fashion of neutrals are wardrobe mainstays despite their subdued palette and Sussanne Khan’s smoking hot picture in a rose clay coloured loungewear from Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims, is enough to back our claim. Laying fashion inspiration for those wanting to look cool with minimal efforts, Sussanne nailed a fuss-free approach as she stunned in the cosy loungewear and set the Internet on fire for all the right reasons while making us fall in love with neutrals this season.

Taking to her social media handle, Sussanne gave fans a glimpse of her steamy look and made heads turn with her fashion choices, even in subtle shades and muted hues. The picture featured her donning a cozy knit tank top which was designed to offer warmth, coziness and the perfect fit.

Composed of soft, stretchy boucle yarn and featuring a flattering squared scoop neckline, the top was teamed with a pair of super soft knit jogger pants that were made of plush boucle yarn. Fitting at natural waist and spoting elasticized waist cuffs, the rose clay coloured joggers and tank top looked timeless as they nailed head-to-toe neutral fashion trend that is easy to style, replicate and adorn.

Accessorising her look with a black wristwatch, Sussanne completed her attire with a pair of black heels that sported multi-coloured beads. Leaving her silky tresses open down her shoulders in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Sussanne amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, smokey eye makeup and filled-in eyebrows.

Posing before a mirror with a guest appearance by Malibu Khan, her pet dog from bichon frise breed, Sussanne struck a relaxed pose in the loungewear. Taking a mirror selfie, she captioned the picture, “@skims … ufffff (sic)” and punctuated it with a red heart and heart-in-eyes emojis.

Sussanne Khan poses in loungewear from Skims (Instagram/suzkr)

The loungewear is credited to Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, Skims, which boasts of setting new standards by providing solutions for everybody with their line of underwear, loungewear and shapewear. While the cozy knit tank originally costs ₹4,250 on the designer website, the joggers were priced at ₹7,200.

Sussanne Khan's tank top from Skims (skims.com)

Loungewear and active wear are rapidly taking over street style looks with their quirkiness be it stylish pyjamas, mesh sports bras or kitschy printed track pants. With lockdown still being reinforced in several places, the loungewear trend is getting thumbs up all across the world and style curators are already bent double to creatively transform it into mainstream fashion.

Serving a laid-back off-duty aesthetic in the fashion world is the new trend among fashionistas which takes our love to laze around in PJs to next level and has us hooked with a strong desire to not leave the warm soft bed but in a cosy, fashionable, classy and well groomed way. Needless to say, while comfort wear and workout wear have a moment in the fashion world, loungewear have become a celeb-approved holiday trend and the lockdown fashion even in the post-pandemic world which is seeing shirts being replaced with oversized, boyfriend tees while PJs are here to dominate our wardrobes instead of jeans.

