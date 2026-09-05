Sustainable fashion is getting a makeover: 8 Eco-friendly fabrics to wear instead of fast fashion

Sustainable fashion no longer has to mean a wardrobe full of beige linen, oversized silhouettes and clothes that look like they belong exclusively at a yoga retreat. Thankfully, the conversation around eco-friendly fashion is getting much more interesting and much more wearable.

Sustainable fashion is getting a makeover: 8 Eco-friendly fabrics to wear (Pexels)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

From organic cotton and linen to hemp, Tencel and recycled fibres, fashion is increasingly experimenting with materials that can reduce reliance on virgin resources and make a wardrobe more considered. Even luxury fashion is investing in new bio-based textiles, leather alternatives and recyclable materials, while India is also pushing initiatives around organic fibres, safer chemicals, recycling and traceability.

But here is the slightly annoying part: not everything labelled “eco-friendly” is automatically sustainable.

A fabric's environmental impact depends on much more than whether it sounds natural. How the fibre is grown or produced, how it is dyed and finished, how long the garment lasts and what happens to it at the end of its life all matter. Even recycled synthetics have trade-offs, while a durable garment worn for years can sometimes be a more responsible choice than constantly replacing supposedly “green” clothes.

So before your next wardrobe refresh, look beyond the trend and read the label. These are some of the eco-friendly and lower-impact materials worth knowing about.

1. Organic cotton: the familiar favourite

If you are not ready to become a sustainable-fashion expert overnight, start with organic cotton.

Unlike conventional cotton, certified organic cotton is grown according to organic agricultural standards that restrict the use of certain synthetic pesticides and fertilisers. It is already used across everyday fashion, from T-shirts and dresses to shirts, kurtas and denim.

The important word here is certified. Simply seeing “organic cotton” on a product page is not the same as having independent verification. GOTS, or the Global Organic Textile Standard, is one certification shoppers can look for when buying organic textile products.

For an everyday wardrobe, organic cotton is one of the easiest sustainable-material swaps because you do not have to dramatically change your personal style to wear it.

Wear it as: T-shirts, shirts, dresses, kurtas, co-ords and everyday basics.

2. Linen: the fabric that makes summer dressing easier

Linen has gone from being associated with holiday shirts and slightly crumpled resort trousers to becoming one of fashion's favourite everyday fabrics.

Made from the flax plant, linen is a natural fibre and is particularly popular for warm-weather dressing. It also has that wonderfully relaxed texture that makes an outfit look intentional even when you have done very little.

And yes, the wrinkles are part of the deal. You do not need to iron linen until it resembles architectural concrete.

Linen is also increasingly prominent in conversations around lower-impact fashion, although, as with every material, the environmental story depends on how it is grown, processed and manufactured.

Wear it as: Shirts, trousers, dresses, skirts, co-ord sets and summer jackets.

3. Hemp: the underrated one to watch

Hemp deserves considerably more attention than it gets.

It is a plant-based fibre that can be used to create durable textiles and is increasingly appearing in sustainable fashion collections. Hemp can also be blended with other fibres, making it more approachable for people who are not ready to dress like they have permanently relocated to a countryside retreat.

Its growing popularity is part of a wider shift towards diversifying the materials used in fashion instead of relying so heavily on conventional fibres.

The best part? Hemp does not have to look particularly “eco”. A well-designed hemp-blend shirt can look just as contemporary as anything else in your wardrobe.

Wear it as: Shirts, trousers, dresses, jackets and casual separates.

4. Tencel or Lyocell: for people who like their sustainability soft

If the words “sustainable fabric” make you picture rough, crunchy textiles, allow Tencel Lyocell to change your mind.

Lyocell is a regenerated cellulosic fibre made from wood pulp. TENCEL™ is a branded form of lyocell/modal produced by Lenzing. Its smooth feel and fluid drape make it particularly popular for garments where you want something softer and more fluid.

It is also frequently included in discussions about lower-impact textile choices, particularly when compared with some conventional regenerated fibres. However, shoppers should still check the exact fibre composition and brand claims rather than assuming every “wood-based” fabric has the same environmental credentials.

Wear it as: Dresses, shirts, skirts, trousers, tops and relaxed tailoring.

5. Recycled cotton: give old fibres another life

Sustainable fashion is not only about finding new materials. Sometimes the smarter idea is to use what already exists.

Recycled cotton is made by recovering cotton fibres from textile waste and processing them for reuse. It can help divert textile waste from disposal and reduce the need for virgin fibre, although the quality and durability of recycled cotton can vary depending on how it is produced and what it is blended with.

This is where the phrase “check the composition” becomes important. A garment described as recycled may contain only a small percentage of recycled fibre.

So, instead of stopping at the big sustainability claim on the product page, look for the actual fibre breakdown.

Wear it as: T-shirts, sweatshirts, denim and casual everyday clothing.

6. Recycled polyester: not perfect, but useful

Here is where sustainable fashion gets complicated.

Polyester is a synthetic fibre derived from fossil-based raw materials, so simply calling polyester “eco-friendly” would be misleading. But recycled polyester — often called rPET - uses existing polyester waste rather than relying entirely on virgin material.

That can make recycled polyester a useful option in categories where synthetic fibres are particularly functional, such as sportswear, outerwear and swimwear. But it is not a magic solution: recycled polyester remains a synthetic material and can contribute to microfibre pollution during washing.

In other words, recycled does not mean impact-free.

Wear it as: Activewear, jackets, bags, swimwear and performance clothing.

7. Khadi and handloom fabrics: India's original slow fashion

Before “slow fashion” became a buzzword, India already had centuries-old textile traditions built around hand spinning, hand weaving and regional craftsmanship.

Khadi and handloom fabrics can be particularly interesting choices for a conscious wardrobe because they connect clothing with local craft, slower production and artisan communities. Their environmental impact still depends on factors such as fibre, dyeing, processing and transportation, so “handloom” should not automatically be treated as a synonym for zero impact.

But there is something else worth considering: longevity and cultural value.

A handwoven sari, dupatta or shirt that stays in your wardrobe for years and perhaps eventually gets passed on, is doing something fast fashion struggles to achieve.

Wear it as: Saris, dupattas, shirts, dresses, kurtas, skirts and statement jackets.

8. Recycled and upcycled fabrics: when old clothes become new fashion

Upcycling takes the sustainability conversation one step further. Instead of breaking an old garment or discarded material down into its fibres, designers can creatively transform existing textiles into something new.

That might mean turning leftover fabric into a new garment, using production scraps for accessories or combining vintage textiles into contemporary designs.

The result can also be more interesting aesthetically. Slight variations, patchwork, embroidery and unexpected fabric combinations can make an upcycled piece feel genuinely individual rather than mass-produced.

And that is perhaps the most appealing thing about sustainable fashion: your wardrobe does not have to look sustainable. It just has to be more thoughtfully made and used.

But wait, is bamboo actually sustainable?

This is where you should be careful.

Bamboo is frequently marketed as an eco-friendly material because bamboo itself is a fast-growing plant. But the finished textile can involve significant processing, particularly when bamboo is converted into viscose or rayon.

So do not assume that a product is automatically sustainable simply because the word “bamboo” appears on the label.

The same rule applies to words such as natural, conscious, green, plant-based and eco-friendly. They can sound reassuring without telling you very much about how a garment was actually produced.

How to spot greenwashing when shopping for clothes

If a brand tells you a garment is sustainable, do a tiny bit of detective work before reaching for your card.

Check the fibre composition

“Made with sustainable materials” is vague. “70% organic cotton, 30% recycled polyester” tells you much more.

Look for recognised certifications

Certifications can provide more useful information than a brand's own sustainability vocabulary. GOTS is one certification worth knowing when shopping for organic textiles.

Look beyond the fabric

Ask where the garment was made, whether the brand provides information about its supply chain and whether it explains its manufacturing practices.

Think about longevity

This may be the least glamorous sustainability advice, but it is one of the most useful: buy clothes you will actually wear.

A sustainable fabric does not magically make an impulse purchase sustainable if you wear it twice and forget about it.

Take care of what you already own

Wash clothes according to their care instructions, avoid unnecessary washing where possible, repair small problems instead of immediately replacing garments and store pieces properly.

The most sustainable item in your wardrobe may simply be the one you already own.

Sustainable picks for you:

So, what should you actually wear?

The answer is not to throw out your entire wardrobe and replace everything with “sustainable” alternatives. That would rather spectacularly miss the point.

Instead, make your next purchase a little more informed.

Choose organic cotton when you need everyday basics. Reach for linen in warm weather. Experiment with hemp and lyocell. Look for recycled fibres where they make practical sense. Explore khadi and handloom textiles. Buy better-quality pieces that you can see yourself wearing repeatedly.

And perhaps most importantly, stop expecting fashion to be perfectly sustainable.

There is no magical fabric that comes with zero environmental footprint. Sustainable fashion is better understood as a series of choices, better materials, longer use, responsible production, fewer unnecessary purchases and more awareness of what happens before a garment reaches your wardrobe and after you stop wearing it.

Because the most fashionable thing you can wear right now might not be a microtrend at all.

It might be a dress you bought three years ago, still love, and plan to wear for another five.

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sustainable fashion: FAQs What are the most eco-friendly fabrics for clothing? Organic cotton, linen, hemp, Tencel Lyocell and recycled fibres are among the commonly considered lower-impact options. However, sustainability depends on how each material is sourced, processed, certified and used.

How can I make my wardrobe more sustainable? Buy fewer but more useful pieces, look for transparent fibre compositions and credible certifications, choose durable garments, repair clothes when possible and wear what you already own for longer.

Is recycled polyester eco-friendly? Recycled polyester can reduce reliance on virgin polyester by using existing material, but it is still a synthetic fibre and can contribute to microfibre pollution. It is better described as a potentially lower-impact option rather than a completely eco-friendly material.

Is linen more sustainable than cotton? Linen can be a lower-impact choice because it is made from flax and is generally recognised as a lower-impact fibre, but the complete environmental impact depends on farming, processing, dyeing and manufacturing.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.