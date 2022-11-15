Swara Bhasker drapes red embroidered saree like a dupatta at Cairo Film Festival red carpet. Would you try this look?

Swara Bhasker attended the Cairo International Film Festival as a member of the international competition jury. The star walked the red carpet at the 44th edition of the event in a red embroidered chiffon saree from the shelves of the ace couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's eponymous label. Designer Sandeep Khosla turned fairy godmother for Swara on the occasion of the film festival and helped the star slay the red carpet in Cairo. They draped the six yards in a unique style. Keep scrolling to see the pictures.

Swara Bhaskar attends the Cairo International Film Festival

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Swara Bhasker took to Instagram to share pictures of herself from the 44th International Film Festival in Cairo. The star shared several photos on Instagram and captioned one of the posts, "Drape it any which way, nothing slays the red carpet like a red sari! Especially when @sandeepkhosla plays fairy Godmother." The pictures show Swara in a red saree, flaunting her traditional look styled uniquely and posing while folding her hands in namaste. The six yards boast of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's signature design. Check out the post below. (Also Read | Swara Bhasker's stylish way to drape saree with bralette will win your heart)

How did Swara Bhasker drape her saree?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the Cairo Film Festival, Swara wore the six yards differently. Instead of draping the saree traditionally, the actor pleated it around her waist. Then, Swara placed the pallu on her shoulders like a dupatta, covering her torso and displaying the back of the ensemble.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming to the design elements, the vermilion red chiffon saree features 'gold embroidery inspired by Lucknow's Kamdhani metalwork reinterpreted as custom-cut gold sequins in intricate Egyptian motifs'. According to Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Kamdhani's metalwork originates in Egypt, where it was called Muquaish.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swara wore the six yards with a matching red blouse featuring full-length sleeves, a cut-out on the back, and embellished dori ties. Lastly, a pearl-adorned headband, ornate bracelets, a centre-parted sleek bun, nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, glowing skin and blushed cheeks gave the finishing touches.

Would you try this draping style Swara Bhasker chose for the Cairo film festival?