Swara Bhasker's stylish way to drape saree with bralette and jacket is the Navratri wardrobe upgrade you need: All pics

Navratri is almost here. This means it is time to bring out your favourite traditional ensembles from your closet. During the nine-day festival, Hindus worship Maa Durga, devotees clean their homes, wear new ethnic clothes for daily pujas, eat Navratri special preparations, and more. While some people like to keep their sartorial picks simple during the festivities, others love decking up in different outfits. And if you are the latter, there's no better place to take inspiration from than your favourite Bollywood stars. We are talking about Swara Bhasker's latest photoshoot in a stylish saree and embroidered long jacket teamed with a bralette. Keep scrolling to see how she wore it and why it should be part of your Navratri wardrobe upgrade.

Swara Bhasker chooses a stylish draping style for her traditional outfit

On Saturday, Swara Bhasker took to Instagram to share pictures from a photoshoot. The actor captioned her post, "Life is lavender and all things sweet! Cannot get over this gorgeous Parsi thread embroidery." The photos show Swara in a pearl white saree, draped in a trendy style by letting the pallu hang loosely from her shoulder and pinned over the red jacket. The ensemble is from the shelves of the Delhi-based clothing label Ashdeen. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Swara Bhasker wears just an oversized shirt, says she is 'Too cool for trousers' while promoting new film: All pics)

Regarding the design details, Swara's pearl-white saree comes decorated with floral thread embroidery and embellished patti borders adorned all over the drape. She teamed the six yards with a matching white bralette featuring a plunging V neckline, halter straps, and scalloped trims.

Lastly, a hand-embroidered red raw silk jacket with ivory floral pattern work, side slits, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fit completed the ensemble.

Swara accessorised her traditional look with statement rings, ornate traditional jhumkis, and embroidered juttis. In the end, Swara left her tresses open in a centre parting and styled them in curls, and for the glam picks, she chose smoky eye shadow, glossy pink lips, blushed cheeks, black eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring.

What do you think of her look?