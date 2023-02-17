Swara Bhasker wore mom's 40-year-old bridal saree for engagement with Fahad, inspires brides to raid their mom's closet

Actor Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party's state youth president Fahad Ahmad got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Thursday. The couple is all set to tie the knot in a March wedding and announced the good news on social media. They opted for court marriage and said they submitted their papers on January 6. Soon, the first pictures from the ceremony surfaced online and showed the two lovebirds dressed in traditional attires. While Swara chose a red saree and an off-white blouse, Fahad wore an embroidered silk off-white kurta-pyjama with a red embroidered Nehru jacket. (Also Read | Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's royal Hindu wedding pics out. Bride's Gota lehenga, Bandhani dupatta steal the show)

Swara Bhasker's saree had this emotional detail

On Thursday, Swara Bhasker got engaged to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. Pictures from their engagement ceremony showed the couple dressed in traditional ensembles and posing happily for the camera. Swara even gave a close-up view of her ethnic look on Instagram stories and revealed special details about the saree she donned. In a selfie captioned, "'Twas a big day!!!! We kept it under wraps for some lunch months and trust me it was the hardest thing to do for an over sharer like me," Swara revealed that the six yards she wore is her mother's bridal saree from nearly 40 years ago. She even mentioned Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in the post and gave them special thanks for her bridal look.

Swara Bhasker got engaged to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. (Instagram)

Regarding the details of Swara's look, the bright red silk saree features an intricately embroidered gold border and minimal floral design. Swara wore it in traditional style, pleating the pallu on the shoulder with a pretty brooch. She wore the six yards with an off-white blouse featuring a scoop neckline, gold jaal embroidery and colourful embellishments.

In the end, Swara chose gold, bead and Polki jewellery, including a mang tika, choker necklace and sleek bangles. Centre-parted open wavy locks, bold red lip shade, subtle shimmery gold eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, feathered brows, blushed cheekbones, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad tied the knot in a court wedding on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act. A proper marriage ceremony will take place next month as per her publicist.