Taapsee Pannu giving a sexy knotted twist to floral twill rayon shirt is a mood

Gearing up for Akarsh Khurana-directorial Rashmi Rocket, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is slaying the sultry fashion game during promotions, one sartorial picture at a time. Taapsee essays the role of a national-level athlete who overcomes all societal barriers as a small town girl.

The sports drama brings to spotlight the issue of female players undergoing a gender test, something which was very much present even in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Sharing regular updates from the sets and also about her diet routine and workout sessions, Taapsee now has fans hooked to her fashion game and we are not complaining.

Taking to her social media handle recently, Taapsee shared a glimpse of her OOTD and the fashion police was on immediate alert. Looking like a mood, Taapsee laid perfect fashion cues to raise the hotness quotient even in casual wear, for those bored of their regular shirt look.

The pictures featured the diva rocking a floral twill rayon shirt with a sexy knotted twist. Twill is a fabric that is soft, more durable and drapes easier as well which makes it perfect for summer getaways.

Taapsee Pannu flaunts her sultry look in the floral twill rayon shirt (Instagram/taapsee)

The popular weave stands out for its distinctive diagonal ribbed texture which adds comfort in style to those braving the summer heat. Taapsee donned the digitally printed shirt that came with an artwork of devil vs angel with an interpretation of flower and teeth.

The half sleeves shirt sported a straight cut and a straight hemline with camp collar. Taapsee left it unbuttoned, knotted it at her waist and teamed it with a black crop top inside.

She paired it with sky blue jeans that was held at the waist with a brown leather belt and accessorised her look with a silver pendant and a pair of sunglasses from Vogue Eyewear. Leaving her curly tresses open down her back half clutched hairstyle, Taapsee nailed the comfy chic vibe and amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick and a dewy makeup look.

The shirt is credited to Indian clothing brand, Triune, which boasts of crafting contemporary bohemian fashion sensations for vacation, voyage, travel and everything in between. The twill rayon shirt originally costs ₹4,690 on their designer website.

Taapsee Pannu's floral twill rayon shirt from Triune (triune.store)

Taapsee Pannu was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Devki Bhatt and Krutika Sharma.

