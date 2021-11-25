Tadap star Tara Sutaria dolls up for Ganga aarti in 31k gold zari kurta set

The promotions of Tadap are in full swing and lead actor Tara Sutaria knows how to keep fans hooked throughout the stint with her ravishing fashion styles, one after another and her recent visit to Varanasi was no different. Stepping out to promote Tadap in Varanasi, Tara's sizzling ethnic look in a gold zari kurta set for Ganga aarti has us swooning and we are noting the fashion cues to bookmark it for our next festive or traditional outing.

Taking to her social media handle, Tara shared a slew of pictures from the Ganga ghat that showed her sharing the frame with co-actor Ahan Shetty. The pictures featured Tara donning a round neck kurta that came in golden kurta and was made of linen zari fabric.

Sporting three-quarter sleeves, the kurta reached below the knees and was teamed with a pair of golden linen zari straight trousers making for an easy and chic festive-ready style. Tara layered it with a contrasting red dupatta to add a pop of colour.

The dupatta too was made of linen zari fabric and sported fine zari stripes in golden along the linen base. Pulling back her silky mid-parted tresses into a low bun adorned with red roses, Tara accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings.

She completed her attire with a pair of golden mirror-work juttis from Fizzy Goblet. Tara amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Tara set fans hearts fluttering. She captioned the pictures, “In blessed Benares today.. For the beloved and beautiful Ganga Aarti.. #Tadap (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Anavila Misra’s eponymous womenswear label that boasts of Indian ethos, meaningful and sustainable fashion, organic materials to make linens that are soft and comfortable on the body and disrupting the saree design to create a completely modern, comfortable and desirable to wear saree. While the kurta set originally costs ₹22, 500 on the designer website, the dupatta is priced at ₹8,500.

Tara Sutaria's kurta set from Anavila (anavila.com)

Tara Sutaria's dupatta from Anavila (anavila.com)

Tara Sutaria was styled by celebrity and fashion stylists Meagan Concessio, Humaira Lakdawala and Anusha Arora.

