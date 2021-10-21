Tahira Kashyap aces beachwear goals in yellow bikini, halter bralette top-skirt

Ditsy floral prints, smocked, pastels, midriff cutouts and paisley prints have been some of the biggest swimwear trends this year and Bollywood producer Tahira Kashyap made sure to slay the same during her Maldives vacation with actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana. Setting the island nation on fire, Tahira served some smoking hot looks in a yellow bikini and a multi-coloured halter bralette top with skirt, packed with some Marilyn Monroe moments with her hubby.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Never losing a chance to lay fashion and couple goals, Tahira was seen posing with Ayushmann as she rocked beachwear trends and injected femininity into every style and print that she donned. Taking to her social media handle, Tahira shared a picture in yellow bikini as she turned a muse for her husband.

Rocking a strapless silhouette, Tahira's bright yellow bikini top also featured a twist at the front. She teamed it with high waist bikini bottoms in the matching colour and accessorised her look with a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses.

Leaving her wavy tresses open down her back to play with the salty sea breeze, Tahira struck a sultry pose in the contrasting blue backdrop of the ocean and sky. The picture was poetically captioned, “I am raw , I am me I come in all shapes and sizes I have complete acceptance of my body, mind and soul Today I am yellow, engulfed by all shades of blue and I think I am in love with me #nofilter #portraitmode clicked by @ayushmannk who says this is my best profile (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a picture shared by Ayushmann, Tahira was seen flaunting a glamorous avatar in a pastel print halter bralette top and matching mini skirt that sported pastel hues of pink, red, green and blue. Leaving her curly tresses open in messy manner again, Tahira opted for a no-makeup look and accessorised it with a pair of sunglasses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ayushmann gushed in the caption, “Marilyn and me (sic)” and punctuated it with a white heart emoji as fans and fashion enthusiasts went gaga over the mushy picture.

The spring 2021 runways were full of hues like bubblegum, pastel pink, sherbet lemon or embracing more lightweight looks and to boost the most simple of shapes and moods, pastel colours are dialling down the girlishness by mixing punch-packing pop colours to create a high impact and optimism, given that they are a perennial spring favourite. Ladylike and sweet looking hues, pastels are one of the biggest fashion trends this year and a wave of pastel-coloured pieces is currently ruling the wardrobes and runaways, even midriff-baring style, as the warm-weather trend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The splendour of soft pastel hues is currently a growing trend in the fashion world. They are basically a dummy-proof styling idea that is here to stay to make us feel better about our lives with their dreamy and comfy look at a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world.

Mini skirts are having a moment this Fall 2021 and while they have been making an appearance this summer, Tahira Kashyap's latest picture arrives in a bolder fashion and shorter hemline. Serving millennial fashion inspiration, the writer looked bold and edgy as she tapped into the high-waist mini skirt trend this fall.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.