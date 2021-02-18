Tahira Kashyap proves happy girls are prettiest in chanderi high low kurta, pant

The Covid-19 lockdown has changed our fashion style 360 degrees with more inclination towards ensembles that bring comfort, value for money and effortless impact and Tahira Kashyap is no different. The celebrity writer-Bollywood producer recently stunned in a chanderi checks high low kurta and a pair of stripe pants as she dropped the news of “taking progressive steps towards Oscars 2021.”

The diva proved that happy girls are the prettiest as she slew in the contemporary and minimalistic ensemble with a vintage heart and spilled the uncontained excitement on her first project under Indian Women Rising making it to the The Academy’s top 10 for Best Live Action Short Film category. While we can’t wait to see her project land a spot in final 5 nominations, we are surely bookmarking Tahira’s fashion-forward style that looked laden with global appeal.

Taking to her social media handle, Tahira shared the news with a boomerang that featured her in a pale blue Silkmul and chanderi checks high low kurta teamed with a pair of black chanderi stripe jogger pants. The kurta came with a chalk white organza embroidered yoke on it and was held at her waist with a delicate drawstring

Tahira layered the look with a sheer black shrug that complimented the occasion wear. Leaving her luscious brown side-parted tresses open in her signature hairstyle, Tahira completed her attire with a pair of white juttis.

Dancing in glee, Tahira painted our feeds with positivity as she posed for the boomerang. Accessorising her look only with a tiny black bindi and a black bracelet, Tahira wore a dab of pink lip gloss and amped up the glam quotient with kohl-laden eyes and mascara-clad eyelashes.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Payal Singhal’s eponymous design house that boasts of giving traditional wear contemporary relevance. The kurta-pants set originally costs ₹44,500 on her designer website.

Tahira Kashyap's kurta-pant set from designer Payal Singhal’s eponymous design house (payalsinghal.com)

