Tamannaah Bhatia’s anarkali, Namrata Shirodkar's jacket look, Manish Malhotra in black: Who wore what at Hyderabad event

The Hyderabad edition of The Wedding Collective turned into a fashionable affair as designers, celebrities and tastemakers gathered at District 150. From traditional Indianwear with intricate embroidery to relaxed tailoring and contemporary festive dressing, the guest list offered plenty of standout fashion moments. From Tamannaah Bhatia to Manish Malhotra, here’s a look at who wore what at the star-studded event. (Also read: How Sridevi's iconic Lamhe costumes earned fashion designer Neeta Lulla a National Award: ‘All outfits were handcrafted’ )

Tamannaah Bhatia channels heritage elegance in beige-gold

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Tamannaah opted for a timeless ethnic look, dressed in a beige-gold embellished anarkali suit. The ensemble featured intricate zardozi detailing and delicate thread embroidery, giving the traditional silhouette a luxurious and regal finish. The muted gold and beige palette kept the look elegant while allowing the craftsmanship to take centre stage. She accessorised with statement drop earrings and completed the traditional look with matching embroidered juttis.

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Manish Malhotra keeps it sleek in all-black

{{^usCountry}} Designer Manish Malhotra embraced monochrome dressing in an effortlessly sleek all-black ensemble. He paired tailored wide-leg trousers with a minimalist top and a structured black jacket featuring distinctive gold hardware details. The sharp tailoring kept the look contemporary, while the subtle metallic accents added a touch of drama. He accessorised with a spacious black leather Hermès Birkin, bringing a dose of luxury to the understated outfit. Masaba Gupta brings modern boho flair {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Designer Manish Malhotra embraced monochrome dressing in an effortlessly sleek all-black ensemble. He paired tailored wide-leg trousers with a minimalist top and a structured black jacket featuring distinctive gold hardware details. The sharp tailoring kept the look contemporary, while the subtle metallic accents added a touch of drama. He accessorised with a spacious black leather Hermès Birkin, bringing a dose of luxury to the understated outfit. Masaba Gupta brings modern boho flair {{/usCountry}}

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Masaba Gupta stayed close to her signature contemporary aesthetic in an oversized white-collared tunic featuring an embroidered pocket patch. She paired the relaxed top with off-white trousers detailed with subtle gold embellishments, creating a tonal look with just the right amount of festive detailing. Tan leather footwear complemented the neutral palette. The easy, breezy silhouette brought a modern boho edge to the occasion while keeping the overall look chic.

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Namrata Shirodkar opts for understated tailoring

Namrata Shirodkar chose a structured, minimalist ensemble with an East Asian-inspired touch. She wore a taupe bandhgala jacket featuring contrasting black knot closures, pairing it with classic black trousers. A neutral greige Hermès Kelly bag complemented the sophisticated look without overpowering it.

Pinky Reddy serves festive resortwear

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Philanthropist and businesswoman Pinky Reddy opted for a playful fusion of festive dressing and resortwear. She paired a fluid light pink satin button-down blouse, complete with ruffled lapel detailing, with vibrant printed flared trousers. Oversized tinted sunglasses added a statement-making finish to the look.