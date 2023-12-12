Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma stun at Randeep Hooda and Lin's reception; Sayani Gupta and others attend: Who wore what

Randeep Hooda and his wife, Lin Laishram, hosted their wedding reception party last night in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebs attended the bash, dressed in their most stunning fits. The guest list included stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sayani Gupta, Aahana Kumra, Iulia Vântur, Urvashi Rautela, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Jackie Shroff, and other celebrities. Check out who wore what at Randeep and Lin's reception below. (Also Read | What Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram wore for their star-studded wedding reception)

Who wore what at Randeep Hooda and Lin's reception party

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sayani Gupta, Urvashi Rautela and Jackie Shroff attend Randeep Hooda and Lin's reception. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma colour-coordinated their elegant fits for Randeep and Lin's reception bash. While Tamannaah chose a black Anita Dongre saree for the occasion, Vijay complemented her in a sleek black suit. Tamannaah's saree features floral embroidery, sequin embellishments, intricately crafted borders, and shimmering diamantes. She wore the ensemble with a matching floral embellished bralette blouse, Chandbalis, an embellished gold potli bag, bangles, rings, a messy bun, blood red lip shade, and minimal glam picks. Meanwhile, Vijay chose a notch-lapel jacket, crisp white shirt, black flared pants, dressed shoes, and back-swept hairdo.

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta attends the reception party of Randeep Hooda and Lin. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sayani Gupta looked ethereal at Randeep and Lin's reception party in a blush pink sequinned saree. She wore the chiffon drape in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from the shoulder. A strapless cropped blouse, pearl necklace, matching earrings, a floral embellished potli bag, winged eyeliner, mauve lip shade, a dainty bindi, feathered brows, glowing blushed skin, and side-parted open wavy locks rounded off her wedding guest look.

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra wore a purple see-through saree for the star-studded reception party. The six yards feature a scalloped border, sequin embroidery, and gota patti work. She wore the drape with a matching spaghetti-strapped backless blouse, a gold clutch, a bracelet watch, rings, high heels, bracelets, a dainty necklace, Chandbalis, a dainty bindi, minimal makeup, and centre-parted open locks,

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela wore an ombre red and black dress for Randeep Hooda's wedding reception party. The gown features a backless design, sequin embellishments, swirl pattern embroidery, and a figure-skimming fit. However, her ensemble failed to impress and featured in our worst-dressed celebs list. She styled the ensemble with a messy updo, earrings, bracelets, rings, and striking glam.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff made a dapper entrance at Randeep and Lin's reception party in a yellow button-down shirt, flared high-waisted pants, and a patterned beige notch-lapel blazer. He styled the ensemble with black-tinted glasses, suede shoes, and back-swept hairdo.