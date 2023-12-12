What Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram wore for their star-studded wedding reception

Randeep Hooda and his wife, Lin Laishram, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in her hometown of Imphal, Manipur, on November 29. Last night, Randeep and Lin hosted a grand reception party in Mumbai attended by several Bollywood celebrities. The newlyweds chose elegant ethnic ensembles for the occasion. While Randeep chose a black sherwani suit, Lin wore a beauteous red sequinned saree. Scroll through to read our download on the couple's reception look. Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram pose at their star-studded wedding reception. (Instagram/@varinderchawla)

What Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram wore

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram hosted a grand reception party attended by Bollywood celebrities last night. The paparazzi shared pictures and videos from the bash on social media that showed the couple posing in their elegant ensembles. Coming to Lin's reception look, the new bride wore a bright red chiffon saree for the occasion. It features shimmering diamantes and an ombre red and maroon print. She draped the six yards elegantly around her frame in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from the shoulder and pleats in the front.

Lin completed her reception look by draping a matching red sequin embellished dupatta on her head like a veil and wearing gold peep-toe strappy sandals. She accessorised the traditional ensemble with striking jewels, like a choker necklace, matching jhumkis, ornate bangles, and statement rings.

Lastly, she tied her tresses in a side-parted bun with a few strands sculpting her face. For the glam picks, Lin chose kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, rouge on the cheekbones, glossy nude pink lip shade, and beaming highlighter.

Meanwhile, Randeep complemented his bride in a velvet black sherwani suit featuring a bandhgala jacket with front button closures, front pockets, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a tailored fitting. He styled it with straight-fitted pants, pointed dress shoes, a clean shave look, and a side-parted backswept hairdo.