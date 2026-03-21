Tara Sutaria looks elegant in a rose-gold saree at Rishab Rikhiram's Sitar for Mental Health concert in Mumbai
Tara Sutaria stunned in a simple yet regal saree look at a Mumbai concert. Read on to decode the look.
Tara Sutaria has been truly leading ‘The Suite Life,’ and wowed her fans on the evening of March 20, when she appeared at the Mumbai stop of sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s India Tour 2026: Sitar for Mental Health. The actor and singer looked simply divine at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, dressed in Indian ethnic wear.
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Decoding Tara Sutaria’s dress
The 30-year-old created a signature sartorial moment by wearing a saree with scalloped borders. The design is characterised by a continuous wave-like or "cut-work" pattern along the edges. The saree is crafted from a fluid, high-shine fabric, most likely a tissue silk or metallic satin, in what appears to be a rose gold or champagne hue.
The focal point of the garment’s design is the heavy Zardozi or Aari embroidery on the borders, embellished with sequins, pearls, and fine threadwork that adds textural depth to the attire.
Tara paired the saree with a matching backless blouse patterned following a regal, traditional silhouette. It features a sweetheart neckline and elbow-length sleeves. The sleeve hems mirror the saree’s intricate, scalloped embroidery, creating a cohesive, high-fashion ensemble.
With the saree worn traditionally, the ensemble is often referred to as a Shahi Poshak, or royal attire, that blends vintage craftsmanship with a modern, minimalist drape.
All about Tara Suttaria’s accessories
Tara put the bling on display during her concert outing, opting for a high-glamour American diamond (AD) or zirconia choker set. The necklace is a collared choker featuring a dense arrangement of brilliant-cut stones set in silver or white gold plating.
It is designed to sit high on the neckline, with stone work that drops in a V pattern. The necklace was paired with matching teardrop earrings and a stunning ring worn on the right hand.
As for make-up, Tara chose to keep it subtle with a simple blush, sharp eyeliner, and soft shadow, as well as a nude pinkish lipstick. The look was completed with her hair tied in a bun with a floral garland around the edge, and a bindi on her forehead.
More about Tara Sutaria
Born in 1995, Tara Sutaria is an actor and singer whose claim to fame came early with her appearances in multiple Disney India shows. While she made her television debut with the reality show Big Bada Boom, she quickly moved on to sitcoms such as The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. She made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, and has since appeared in films such as Marjaavaan and Ek Villain Returns.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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