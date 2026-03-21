Tara Sutaria looks elegant in a rose-gold saree at Rishab Rikhiram's Sitar for Mental Health concert in Mumbai

The 30-year-old created a signature sartorial moment by wearing a saree with scalloped borders. The design is characterised by a continuous wave-like or "cut-work" pattern along the edges. The saree is crafted from a fluid, high-shine fabric, most likely a tissue silk or metallic satin, in what appears to be a rose gold or champagne hue.

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Tara Sutaria has been truly leading ‘The Suite Life,’ and wowed her fans on the evening of March 20, when she appeared at the Mumbai stop of sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s India Tour 2026: Sitar for Mental Health. The actor and singer looked simply divine at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, dressed in Indian ethnic wear.

The focal point of the garment’s design is the heavy Zardozi or Aari embroidery on the borders, embellished with sequins, pearls, and fine threadwork that adds textural depth to the attire.

Tara paired the saree with a matching backless blouse patterned following a regal, traditional silhouette. It features a sweetheart neckline and elbow-length sleeves. The sleeve hems mirror the saree’s intricate, scalloped embroidery, creating a cohesive, high-fashion ensemble.

With the saree worn traditionally, the ensemble is often referred to as a Shahi Poshak, or royal attire, that blends vintage craftsmanship with a modern, minimalist drape.

All about Tara Suttaria’s accessories Tara put the bling on display during her concert outing, opting for a high-glamour American diamond (AD) or zirconia choker set. The necklace is a collared choker featuring a dense arrangement of brilliant-cut stones set in silver or white gold plating.

It is designed to sit high on the neckline, with stone work that drops in a V pattern. The necklace was paired with matching teardrop earrings and a stunning ring worn on the right hand.

As for make-up, Tara chose to keep it subtle with a simple blush, sharp eyeliner, and soft shadow, as well as a nude pinkish lipstick. The look was completed with her hair tied in a bun with a floral garland around the edge, and a bindi on her forehead.