Inside the Disney Adventure: A magical cruise of food, fantasy and unforgettable service
The Disney Adventure cruise offers a warm atmosphere with attentive crew, diverse dining options, and engaging activities for all age.
The night before embarking on the maiden Disney Adventure cruise earlier this month, hundreds of fellow journalists, influencers, content creators, YouTubers and I were hosted for a gala dinner on board the ship following a colourful Christening Ceremony. The dinner was held at the Navigators Club on Deck 7 and, amid the sparkle and clink-clank of cutlery, we were presented with a stunning menu that quite frankly stunned me. The choices of entrée, main course and dessert looked like a foodie’s paradise.
But the vegetarian in me was a little nervous. I told Dion, our server from Indonesia, that I was planning to skip the entrées. After gently coaxing me to try the sole vegetarian option on the list, he finally gave up. I waited for the main course while others enjoyed their starters. As their glorious meals arrived at the table, I’ll admit I felt a twinge of regret for skipping the course altogether.
Moments later, however, Dion laid a plate in front of me too. On it were cucumber-wrapped spring rolls, an avocado-orange-watermelon bite, and a tapioca pearl pudding. “I think you’d like this,” Dion said with a knowing smile. As I later learnt, this thoughtful gesture was just a teaser of the warmth, attention to detail and genuine care that each of the 2,500 crew members aboard Disney Adventure seemed to carry with them.
A whole new world
As soon as you board the ship, all those tweets, reels and TikToks about Disney hospitality begin to ring true. The crew greets you like an old friend, with wide smiles that never seem to fade—even as you pop out of your room at midnight for an ice cream cone at Wheezey's Freezes. Every evening, a new towel animal awaits in your room, accompanied by a sweet offering of milk chocolates.
Let’s begin from the beginning. The Disney Adventure sails from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre on three- or four-night itineraries. The boarding process is seamlessly handled by the Disney crew, who welcome you with adorable tags featuring Disney characters.
Once on board, downloading the Disney Navigator App becomes essential—it will be your best friend throughout the cruise. The app tells you everything: details about your room, the schedule of activities across the ship, where each merchandise store is located, which Disney princess will appear on which balcony and when, which restaurant you’ve been assigned for breakfast, lunch and dinner, what’s on the menu at each eatery, and even gives you access to the professional photos Disney photographers click for you during the voyage.
Put their service to the test!
Then you’re free to explore the ship’s 14 decks (5 through 18) over the next few days. There is a massive Disney Theatre on Deck 6 where Wall-E and Eve’s show Remember might just make you tear up in your seat, while Baymax Cinemas on Deck 7 screens movies throughout the day. Grab a drink at the Wayfinder Bar as Moana regales families with tales of her ocean adventures at Wayfinder’s Bay. Personally, I was most often found on Deck 10, stuffing my face with pita pockets at Cosmic Kebabs, rajma chawal at Mowgli’s Eatery, or the amazing 626 burger at Ohana’s Grill.
Frankly, three days may be too few to fully soak in all the glory—and the food—aboard the Disney Adventure. The Pixar Market Restaurant on Deck 17 serves one of the best buffets you’re likely to encounter at sea. Plates of creamy risotto and juicy burgers arrive fresh from the kitchen as you watch the ship glide gently across the water. Navigator’s Club is as elegant as they come, while Animator’s Table delivers a dining experience unlike anything you might expect. For families travelling with creative kids, a dinner reservation at Animator’s Table is practically non-negotiable.
Speaking of kids—they are truly the VIPs on this cruise. Dedicated zones for toddlers, tweens and teenagers are spread across the ship. I couldn’t help but feel a little envious of the princess treatment at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, where children get their fairy-tale transformation into Disney royalty. The Disney Oceaneer Club lets younger guests unleash their creativity for hours and even meet Spider-Man. During the hottest part of the day, Woody and Jessie’s Wild Slides and the Toy Story Splash Pad on Deck 17 offer plenty of watery fun and respite from the sun. It doesn’t hurt that unlimited pizza at Pizza Planet and free strawberry ice cream at Wheezey’s Freezes are just steps away.
For older kids, the place to be is San Fransokyo Street—perhaps the most immersive part of the ship. Inspired by the world of Baymax and Big Hero 6, it brings the fictional city to life with arcade games, foosball zones, a cinema hall, merchandise stores and some of the ship’s most photogenic corners. And yes, Baymax himself makes frequent appearances.
While the Disney Adventure is clearly designed with children in mind, there was plenty for me to soak in as a solo traveller as well.
My favourite spot on the ship was undoubtedly the Infinity Bar at the very back of Deck 18. Once the kids have gone to bed, this is the place to be. Grab an easy drink and one of their signature hot dogs before slipping into the infinity pool overlooking the endless stretch of ocean you’ve just sailed through. Mellow instrumental versions of Marvel movie themes play softly in the background, and the sunset views are nothing short of magical.
Other equally stylish spots for adults include Tiana’s Bayou Lounge, the Buccaneer Bar and the Spellbound Bar. You can sip speciality coffee at the Bacha Coffee store or indulge in colourful macarons from TWG. After-hours entertainment includes DJ sets and silent disco nights at Wayfinder’s Bay.
At the end of all that exploring, returning to the room was always a treat. My cabin was plush, spacious and comfortable—not just by cruise-ship standards but by any hotel standard. With a wide range of room categories—interior cabins, garden views, sea views, balconies, and themed suites like the Elsa and Anna suites—there’s an option for every kind of traveller and family.
And that is perhaps the real magic of the Disney Adventure. Beyond the themed decks, endless food and spectacular shows, it is the little details—the thoughtful service, the joyful atmosphere and the sense of wonder around every corner—that make the voyage feel less like a cruise and more like stepping into a living Disney story.
The author was hosted by Disney on a four-night Disney Adventure cruise from Singapore upon editorial invitation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumya Srivastava
Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture.Read More
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