Inside the Disney Adventure: A magical cruise of food, fantasy and unforgettable service

The night before embarking on the maiden Disney Adventure cruise earlier this month, hundreds of fellow journalists, influencers, content creators, YouTubers and I were hosted for a gala dinner on board the ship following a colourful Christening Ceremony. The dinner was held at the Navigators Club on Deck 7 and, amid the sparkle and clink-clank of cutlery, we were presented with a stunning menu that quite frankly stunned me. The choices of entrée, main course and dessert looked like a foodie’s paradise. Baymax and other Disney icons make frequent appearances on the cruise. Photo: Soumya Srivastava But the vegetarian in me was a little nervous. I told Dion, our server from Indonesia, that I was planning to skip the entrées. After gently coaxing me to try the sole vegetarian option on the list, he finally gave up. I waited for the main course while others enjoyed their starters. As their glorious meals arrived at the table, I’ll admit I felt a twinge of regret for skipping the course altogether. Moments later, however, Dion laid a plate in front of me too. On it were cucumber-wrapped spring rolls, an avocado-orange-watermelon bite, and a tapioca pearl pudding. “I think you’d like this,” Dion said with a knowing smile. As I later learnt, this thoughtful gesture was just a teaser of the warmth, attention to detail and genuine care that each of the 2,500 crew members aboard Disney Adventure seemed to carry with them.

Picture: Disney Cruise Line Singapore

A whole new world As soon as you board the ship, all those tweets, reels and TikToks about Disney hospitality begin to ring true. The crew greets you like an old friend, with wide smiles that never seem to fade—even as you pop out of your room at midnight for an ice cream cone at Wheezey's Freezes. Every evening, a new towel animal awaits in your room, accompanied by a sweet offering of milk chocolates. Let’s begin from the beginning. The Disney Adventure sails from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre on three- or four-night itineraries. The boarding process is seamlessly handled by the Disney crew, who welcome you with adorable tags featuring Disney characters. Once on board, downloading the Disney Navigator App becomes essential—it will be your best friend throughout the cruise. The app tells you everything: details about your room, the schedule of activities across the ship, where each merchandise store is located, which Disney princess will appear on which balcony and when, which restaurant you’ve been assigned for breakfast, lunch and dinner, what’s on the menu at each eatery, and even gives you access to the professional photos Disney photographers click for you during the voyage. Put their service to the test! Then you’re free to explore the ship’s 14 decks (5 through 18) over the next few days. There is a massive Disney Theatre on Deck 6 where Wall-E and Eve’s show Remember might just make you tear up in your seat, while Baymax Cinemas on Deck 7 screens movies throughout the day. Grab a drink at the Wayfinder Bar as Moana regales families with tales of her ocean adventures at Wayfinder’s Bay. Personally, I was most often found on Deck 10, stuffing my face with pita pockets at Cosmic Kebabs, rajma chawal at Mowgli’s Eatery, or the amazing 626 burger at Ohana’s Grill.

Frankly, three days may be too few to fully soak in all the glory—and the food—aboard the Disney Adventure. The Pixar Market Restaurant on Deck 17 serves one of the best buffets you’re likely to encounter at sea. Plates of creamy risotto and juicy burgers arrive fresh from the kitchen as you watch the ship glide gently across the water. Navigator’s Club is as elegant as they come, while Animator’s Table delivers a dining experience unlike anything you might expect. For families travelling with creative kids, a dinner reservation at Animator’s Table is practically non-negotiable.

Just a glimpse of all the great food on board. Picture: Soumya Srivastava

Speaking of kids—they are truly the VIPs on this cruise. Dedicated zones for toddlers, tweens and teenagers are spread across the ship. I couldn’t help but feel a little envious of the princess treatment at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, where children get their fairy-tale transformation into Disney royalty. The Disney Oceaneer Club lets younger guests unleash their creativity for hours and even meet Spider-Man. During the hottest part of the day, Woody and Jessie’s Wild Slides and the Toy Story Splash Pad on Deck 17 offer plenty of watery fun and respite from the sun. It doesn’t hurt that unlimited pizza at Pizza Planet and free strawberry ice cream at Wheezey’s Freezes are just steps away. For older kids, the place to be is San Fransokyo Street—perhaps the most immersive part of the ship. Inspired by the world of Baymax and Big Hero 6, it brings the fictional city to life with arcade games, foosball zones, a cinema hall, merchandise stores and some of the ship’s most photogenic corners. And yes, Baymax himself makes frequent appearances.

Cuddly friends greet you every evening. Pictures: Soumya Srivastava